Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

The final Dell Technologies Championship is on tap this week at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Next year, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be reduced to three events, which means the longtime event near Boston is going away after 16 years. But first, the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings – minus two, Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari – will compete.

TPC Boston is a par-71, 7,342-yard layout that was redesigned by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon before the 2007 event. Hanse returned before last year’s event to complete work on hole Nos. 12 and 13. For fantasy purposes, it’s more than safe to consider course history since 2007.

Based on the past four winners here, these are some statistics to look at, as each of the winners placed top 10 in each of these categories: strokes gained putting, strokes gained tee to green, proximity to the hole and par-3 scoring.

Here are my top-25 fantasy options for this week’s FedEx Cup Playoffs second leg at TPC Boston:

1. Justin Thomas: After going T-56, MC in first two trips to TPC Boston, he won last year by shooting 63-66 on the weekend. Riding streak of three top-8s, including at Firestone. Ranks second in SGTTG.

2. Jason Day: Has three top-10s, including two top-3s, and eight total top-25s in 10 starts in Boston. Riding string of five straight top-20s on Tour. Ranks first in SGP and 28th in SGTTG.

3. Rory McIlroy: Rested up last week and returns to an event in which he’s won twice (2012 and ’16). Was also T-5 in 2014, though he did miss the cut last year. T-50 at PGA, but T-2 and T-6 in two starts before that. Ranks 14th in SGTTG.

4. Dustin Johnson: Bounced back from disappointing weekend at PGA to finish T-11 at Northern Trust. Finished T-4 twice here, but not since 2012, and he has four finishes outside the top 25 in eight starts at TPC Boston. Ranks first in SGTTG, first in par-3 scoring, third in proximity and 13th in SGP.

5. Brooks Koepka: Didn’t slow down after PGA win, sharing eighth at Ridgewood. Has gotten better every year at TPC Boston – MC, T-57, T-18. Ranks 19th in SGTTG.

6. Jordan Spieth: Runner-up finish last year at Dell was his best finish here since T-4 in debut in 2013. Has been better this past month or so with two top-10s in majors and a T-25 last week. Ranks 14th in proximity, 25th in SGTTG and has climbed to 127th in SGP.

7. Adam Scott: Won inaugural event at TPC Boston way back in 2003, and has added five top-10s in 11 starts since. Followed third at PGA with T-5 last week. Ranks 16th in SGTTG.

8. Bryson DeChambeau: Coming off big win at Ridgewood, which snapped a string of five straight non-top-10s. Tied for 30th in TPC Boston debut last year. Ranks 10th in SGTTG.

9. Patrick Cantlay: T-8 at Northern Trust was his fourth top-15 finish in his past five starts. T-13 in TPC Boston debut last year. Ranks fifth in SGTTG.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: Finally starting to heat up with finishes of T-11, T-15 in last two starts. Has cracked top 25 in three straight trips to Boston. Ranks 26th in SGTTG.

11. Patrick Reed: Riding streak of three straight top-6 finishes at TPC Boston. Coming off T-25 at Northern Trust, his best finish on Tour since U.S. Open. Ranks 24th in SGTTG.

12. Tiger Woods: Hasn’t played here since T-65 in 2013, but he does own a win and six other top-11s in nine Dell starts. Was T-40 at Ridgewood. Ranks eighth in SGTTG and 14th in proximity.

13. Tommy Fleetwood: Teeing off for the first time at TPC Boston this week after going T-20 in playoff debut at Northern Trust. Ranks ninth in SGTTG.

14. Phil Mickelson: T-15 at Ridgewood proves he’s stepping up to boost his Ryder Cup stock. Last year’s T-6 at TPC Boston was his first top-10 here since 2012. He won in 2007. Ranks second in SGP.

15. Louis Oosthuizen: Has three top-10s, including second in 2012, and nothing worse than T-30 in four career Dell starts. Has been solid but not great of late with six straight top-30s, though only one top-10. Ranks seventh in proximity.

16. Jon Rahm: Has two MCs but also three top-5s in last six worldwide starts. Shared fourth with three rounds of 68 or better in Dell debut last year. Ranks 13th in SGTTG.

17. Billy Horschel: Rocketing up FedEx Cup standings after T-3 at Ridgewood. Was T-11 at Wyndham before that. Has missed two straight cuts here, though he was T-2 in 2014.

18. Justin Rose: MC at Northern Trust was his first since 2017 PGA. He has just two finishes better than T-54 since 2007. Ranks 11th in SGTTG and 19th in SGP.

19. Webb Simpson: Won here in 2011, but has missed three cuts and has just one other top-10 in nine career starts. Has cracked top 30 in five straight starts, including T-2 at Wyndham. Ranks sixth in SGP.

20. Tony Finau: In three starts in Boston, his best finish is T-24. Was second last week in New Jersey, and needs to keep the pedal down if he wants to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Ranks 18th in SGTTG.

21. Tyrrell Hatton: The Golf Galaxy Ping putter did him well as he rallied to tie for 20th at Northern Trust. Teeing it up for the first time at Dell.

22. Kevin Na: Went nine starts at TPC Boston without a top-10 before T-6 last year. Coming off T-15 at Northern Trust and T-19 at PGA. Ranks 22nd in SGP, 25th in par-3 scoring and 28th in proximity.

23. Aaron Wise: Making his TPC Boston debut this week, but has cracked top 6 in two of past three Tour starts.

24. Paul Casey: Followed runner-up showing here in 2016 with T-4 last year. But has been in a funk lately with finishes outside the top 30 in four of his last five starts. Ranks sixth in par-3 scoring and 29th in SGTTG.

T-25. Keegan Bradley: New England native has no top-10s in six Dell starts, though he does have four top-25s. Ranks seventh in SGTTG and 22nd in proximity.

T-25. Chez Reavie: Runner-up here in 2011, but nothing better than T-61 in other three Dell starts. Coming off Tour finishes of T-12, T-20. Ranks third in proximity and sixth in par-3 scoring.