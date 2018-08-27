Rickie Fowler to miss 2nd-straight FedEx Cup event due to oblique injury

Rickie Fowler’s absence from the FedExCup Playoffs will continue this week, as he is not listed in the field for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

A nagging oblique injury kept Fowler out of The Northern Trust. He has not played since his T12 finish at the PGA Championship. A subsequent MRI revealed a muscle strain.

His absence at Ridgewood cost him slightly in the FedEx Cup standings, as he fell five spots to No. 22. It’s likely he’ll need to compete in the third FedEx Cup event – the BMW Championship – if he hopes to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

“I have a partial tear in my right oblique…my team and I feel like it’s best not to play next week in the Northern Trust…I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!” Fowler posted on Instagram Aug. 15

Just three years ago, Fowler won the Dell at TPC Boston. That event normally features the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings and begins Friday. However, this year it will likely feature 98 players as both Fowler and British Open champion Francesco Molinari are expected to miss it.

The FedEx Cup field will then shrink to 70 for the BMW the following week at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

The Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta follows after a one-week break and will host the top 30 players in the standings, closing out the playoffs.