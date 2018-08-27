Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods and the Commander in Chief: A look in photos

DORAL, FL - MARCH 10: Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Cup and Donald Trump after winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at TPC Blue Monster at Doral on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR) Chris Condon/PGA TOUR (2013)

Tiger Woods has met every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan following his rise in the pro ranks that began in the 1990s.

Woods and President Donald Trump have frequently golfed together. Their relationship was raised following Woods’ finish at The Northern Trust this past weekend. Woods avoided any specific criticism or praise of the president’s policies, saying “you have to respect the office.”

Woods has also golfed with former presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Here’s a gallery of Woods’ various meetings with the current Commander in Chief and his recent predecessors

