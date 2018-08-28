Here are the top 50 2017-18 season PGA Tour money leaders, ranked through The Northern Trust:
|RK
|PLAYER
|EVENTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Justin Thomas
|20
|$8,154,693.00
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|17
|$7,499,752.00
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|14
|$6,673,792.00
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|23
|$6,189,009.00
|5
|Justin Rose
|15
|$5,814,678.00
|6
|Bubba Watson
|21
|$5,242,048.00
|7
|Jason Day
|17
|$4,832,761.00
|8
|Tony Finau
|25
|$4,805,338.00
|9
|Patrick Reed
|23
|$4,708,018.00
|10
|Webb Simpson
|23
|$4,670,167.00
|11
|Francesco Molinari
|18
|$4,650,042.00
|12
|Phil Mickelson
|21
|$4,270,332.00
|13
|Patrick Cantlay
|20
|$3,708,414.00
|14
|Rickie Fowler
|18
|$3,703,337.00
|15
|Jon Rahm
|17
|$3,663,668.00
|16
|Rory McIlroy
|15
|$3,609,521.00
|17
|Kyle Stanley
|23
|$3,538,586.00
|18
|Marc Leishman
|22
|$3,472,421.00
|19
|Tiger Woods
|15
|$3,439,862.00
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|$3,386,469.00
|21
|Patton Kizzire
|26
|$3,340,271.00
|22
|Paul Casey
|17
|$3,315,521.00
|23
|Kevin Na
|23
|$3,234,516.00
|24
|Xander Schauffele
|24
|$3,224,138.00
|25
|Aaron Wise
|26
|$3,133,517.00
|26
|Pat Perez
|21
|$2,942,121.00
|27
|Kevin Kisner
|23
|$2,881,076.00
|28
|Billy Horschel
|24
|$2,821,200.00
|29
|Cameron Smith
|21
|$2,818,997.00
|30
|Chesson Hadley
|28
|$2,749,423.00
|31
|Brian Harman
|23
|$2,693,603.00
|32
|Ian Poulter
|18
|$2,692,985.00
|33
|Luke List
|27
|$2,684,996.00
|34
|Chez Reavie
|26
|$2,659,518.00
|35
|Gary Woodland
|24
|$2,623,228.00
|36
|Jordan Spieth
|21
|$2,612,141.00
|37
|Henrik Stenson
|14
|$2,602,547.00
|38
|Alexander Noren
|16
|$2,595,590.00
|39
|Andrew Landry
|25
|$2,575,939.00
|40
|Byeong Hun An
|22
|$2,484,852.00
|41
|Ryan Armour
|30
|$2,422,169.00
|42
|Brandt Snedeker
|23
|$2,375,867.00
|43
|Austin Cook
|27
|$2,369,900.00
|44
|Beau Hossler
|26
|$2,356,164.00
|45
|Keegan Bradley
|24
|$2,277,664.00
|46
|Brendan Steele
|20
|$2,272,048.00
|47
|Andrew Putnam
|26
|$2,221,882.00
|48
|Emiliano Grillo
|23
|$2,211,823.00
|49
|Si Woo Kim
|29
|$2,200,345.00
|50
|Adam Scott
|19
|$2,194,676.00
Comments