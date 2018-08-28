Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 01: Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson wait on the seventh tee during round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 1, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young/PGA Tour

PGA Tour

Here are the top 50 2017-18 season PGA Tour money leaders, ranked through The Northern Trust:

RK PLAYER EVENTS EARNINGS
1 Justin Thomas 20 $8,154,693.00
2 Dustin Johnson 17 $7,499,752.00
3 Brooks Koepka 14 $6,673,792.00
4 Bryson DeChambeau 23 $6,189,009.00
5 Justin Rose 15 $5,814,678.00
6 Bubba Watson 21 $5,242,048.00
7 Jason Day 17 $4,832,761.00
8 Tony Finau 25 $4,805,338.00
9 Patrick Reed 23 $4,708,018.00
10 Webb Simpson 23 $4,670,167.00
11 Francesco Molinari 18 $4,650,042.00
12 Phil Mickelson 21 $4,270,332.00
13 Patrick Cantlay 20 $3,708,414.00
14 Rickie Fowler 18 $3,703,337.00
15 Jon Rahm 17 $3,663,668.00
16 Rory McIlroy 15 $3,609,521.00
17 Kyle Stanley 23 $3,538,586.00
18 Marc Leishman 22 $3,472,421.00
19 Tiger Woods 15 $3,439,862.00
20 Tommy Fleetwood 16 $3,386,469.00
21 Patton Kizzire 26 $3,340,271.00
22 Paul Casey 17 $3,315,521.00
23 Kevin Na 23 $3,234,516.00
24 Xander Schauffele 24 $3,224,138.00
25 Aaron Wise 26 $3,133,517.00
26 Pat Perez 21 $2,942,121.00
27 Kevin Kisner 23 $2,881,076.00
28 Billy Horschel 24 $2,821,200.00
29 Cameron Smith 21 $2,818,997.00
30 Chesson Hadley 28 $2,749,423.00
31 Brian Harman 23 $2,693,603.00
32 Ian Poulter 18 $2,692,985.00
33 Luke List 27 $2,684,996.00
34 Chez Reavie 26 $2,659,518.00
35 Gary Woodland 24 $2,623,228.00
36 Jordan Spieth 21 $2,612,141.00
37 Henrik Stenson 14 $2,602,547.00
38 Alexander Noren 16 $2,595,590.00
39 Andrew Landry 25 $2,575,939.00
40 Byeong Hun An 22 $2,484,852.00
41 Ryan Armour 30 $2,422,169.00
42 Brandt Snedeker 23 $2,375,867.00
43 Austin Cook 27 $2,369,900.00
44 Beau Hossler 26 $2,356,164.00
45 Keegan Bradley 24 $2,277,664.00
46 Brendan Steele 20 $2,272,048.00
47 Andrew Putnam 26 $2,221,882.00
48 Emiliano Grillo 23 $2,211,823.00
49 Si Woo Kim 29 $2,200,345.00
50 Adam Scott 19 $2,194,676.00

