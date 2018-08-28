2018 FedEx Cup Standings: The Top 100

Here are the top 100 golfers in the FedExCup standings eligible to compete in the Dell Technologies Championship. That event begins Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. The top 70 will advance to Round 3 of the playoffs.
Of these 100 golfers, 98 are expected to play this week, with only Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari missing the event.
FedEx Cup Standings
|RANK THIS WEEK
|RANK LAST WEEK
|PLAYER
|1
|9
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|2
|Justin Thomas
|4
|12
|Tony Finau
|5
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|6
|4
|Justin Rose
|7
|5
|Bubba Watson
|8
|6
|Jason Day
|9
|7
|Webb Simpson
|10
|11
|Phil Mickelson
|11
|14
|Patrick Cantlay
|12
|10
|Patrick Reed
|13
|8
|Francesco Molinari
|14
|41
|Billy Horschel
|15
|27
|Aaron Wise
|16
|53
|Cameron Smith
|17
|13
|Jon Rahm
|18
|15
|Patton Kizzire
|19
|19
|Kevin Na
|20
|16
|Paul Casey
|21
|18
|Kyle Stanley
|22
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|23
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|24
|22
|Marc Leishman
|25
|20
|Tiger Woods
|26
|36
|Chez Reavie
|27
|25
|Pat Perez
|28
|21
|Rory McIlroy
|29
|24
|Chesson Hadley
|30
|26
|Andrew Landry
|31
|29
|Luke List
|32
|32
|Brian Harman
|33
|43
|Jordan Spieth
|34
|28
|Xander Schauffele
|35
|30
|Brandt Snedeker
|36
|31
|Austin Cook
|37
|33
|Gary Woodland
|38
|34
|Ian Poulter
|39
|35
|Andrew Putnam
|40
|73
|Adam Scott
|41
|37
|Ryan Armour
|42
|38
|Brendan Steele
|43
|39
|Alex Noren
|44
|40
|Kevin Kisner
|45
|42
|Beau Hossler
|46
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|47
|49
|Keegan Bradley
|48
|45
|Emiliano Grillo
|49
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|50
|100
|Ryan Palmer
|51
|48
|Brian Gay
|52
|70
|Adam Hadwin
|53
|52
|Zach Johnson
|54
|47
|Charles Howell III
|55
|50
|Henrik Stenson
|56
|51
|J.J. Spaun
|57
|54
|Scott Piercy
|58
|76
|Hideki Matsuyama
|59
|56
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|60
|55
|Ryan Moore
|61
|57
|Whee Kim
|62
|60
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|63
|89
|Daniel Berger
|64
|59
|Chris Kirk
|65
|58
|Stewart Cink
|66
|62
|Jason Kokrak
|67
|102
|Nick Watney
|68
|61
|Jimmy Walker
|69
|74
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70
|67
|Kevin Streelman
|71
|92
|Tyrrell Hatton
|72
|63
|C.T. Pan
|73
|111
|Bronson Burgoon
|74
|64
|Matt Kuchar
|75
|98
|Charley Hoffman
|76
|65
|Joel Dahmen
|77
|66
|Michael Kim
|78
|68
|Keith Mitchell
|79
|86
|Jamie Lovemark
|80
|69
|J.B. Holmes
|81
|71
|Brice Garnett
|82
|72
|Kelly Kraft
|83
|81
|Peter Uihlein
|84
|75
|Troy Merritt
|85
|77
|Satoshi Kodaira
|86
|85
|Kevin Tway
|87
|123
|Jhonattan Vegas
|88
|78
|Kevin Chappell
|89
|79
|James Hahn
|90
|80
|Tom Hoge
|91
|82
|Branden Grace
|92
|83
|Abraham Ancer
|93
|84
|Russell Knox
|94
|107
|Scott Stallings
|95
|87
|Ollie Schniederjans
|96
|88
|Russell Henley
|97
|91
|Anirban Lahiri
|98
|103
|Danny Lee
|99
|118
|Brian Stuard
|100
|90
|Jason Dufner
