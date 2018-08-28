Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 FedEx Cup Standings: The Top 100

August 26, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Bryson DeChambeau celebrates winning the Northern Trust PGA tour title at Ridgewood Country Club.

Here are the top 100 golfers in the FedExCup standings eligible to compete in the Dell Technologies Championship. That event begins Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. The top 70 will advance to Round 3 of the playoffs.

Of these 100 golfers, 98 are expected to play this week, with only Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari missing the event.

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS  WINS TOP 10’S – POINTS
1 9 Bryson DeChambeau 23 3,617 2 8
2 1 Dustin Johnson 17 2,969 3 10 648
3 2 Justin Thomas 20 2,954 3 9 663
4 12 Tony Finau 25 2,709 9 908
5 3 Brooks Koepka 14 2,332 2 6 1,285
6 4 Justin Rose 15 1,991 2 8 1,626
7 5 Bubba Watson 21 1,957 3 5 1,660
8 6 Jason Day 17 1,935 2 5 1,682
9 7 Webb Simpson 23 1,819 1 7 1,798
10 11 Phil Mickelson 21 1,750 1 6 1,867
11 14 Patrick Cantlay 20 1,708 1 7 1,909
12 10 Patrick Reed 23 1,691 1 7 1,926
13 8 Francesco Molinari 18 1,682 2 4 1,935
14 41 Billy Horschel 24 1,610 1 4 2,007
15 27 Aaron Wise 26 1,486 1 4 2,131
16 53 Cameron Smith 21 1,471 6 2,146
17 13 Jon Rahm 17 1,430 1 5 2,187
18 15 Patton Kizzire 26 1,402 2 4 2,215
19 19 Kevin Na 23 1,387 1 4 2,230
20 16 Paul Casey 17 1,335 1 5 2,282
21 18 Kyle Stanley 23 1,307 5 2,310
22 17 Rickie Fowler 18 1,302 4 2,315
23 23 Tommy Fleetwood 16 1,294 5 2,323
24 22 Marc Leishman 22 1,226 6 2,391
25 20 Tiger Woods 15 1,212 5 2,405
26 36 Chez Reavie 26 1,184 3 2,433
27 25 Pat Perez 21 1,167 1 4 2,450
28 21 Rory McIlroy 15 1,154 1 5 2,463
29 24 Chesson Hadley 28 1,144 7 2,473
30 26 Andrew Landry 25 1,125 1 5 2,492
31 29 Luke List 27 1,111 5 2,506
32 32 Brian Harman 23 1,087 8 2,530
33 43 Jordan Spieth 21 1,081 5 2,536
34 28 Xander Schauffele 24 1,081 5 2,536
35 30 Brandt Snedeker 23 1,077 1 4 2,540
36 31 Austin Cook 27 1,077 1 3 2,540
37 33 Gary Woodland 24 1,075 1 3 2,542
38 34 Ian Poulter 18 1,061 1 4 2,556
39 35 Andrew Putnam 26 1,035 1 5 2,582
40 73 Adam Scott 19 1,023 3 2,594
41 37 Ryan Armour 30 1,014 1 3 2,603
42 38 Brendan Steele 20 998 1 3 2,619
43 39 Alex Noren 16 989 3 2,628
44 40 Kevin Kisner 23 981 4 2,636
45 42 Beau Hossler 26 973 5 2,644
46 44 Byeong Hun An 22 964 4 2,653
47 49 Keegan Bradley 24 950 4 2,667
48 45 Emiliano Grillo 23 932 5 2,685
49 46 Si Woo Kim 29 902 5 2,715
50 100 Ryan Palmer 20 900 3 2,717
51 48 Brian Gay 28 892 6 2,725
52 70 Adam Hadwin 23 890 3 2,727
53 52 Zach Johnson 23 890 2 2,727
54 47 Charles Howell III 26 885 4 2,732
55 50 Henrik Stenson 14 868 5 2,749
56 51 J.J. Spaun 25 866 4 2,751
57 54 Scott Piercy 24 833 1 2 2,784
58 76 Hideki Matsuyama 18 811 2 2,806
59 56 Rafa Cabrera Bello 18 801 4 2,816
60 55 Ryan Moore 21 795 5 2,822
61 57 Whee Kim 29 795 3 2,822
62 60 Ted Potter, Jr. 26 794 1 1 2,823
63 89 Daniel Berger 22 769 1 2,848
64 59 Chris Kirk 27 764 4 2,853
65 58 Stewart Cink 24 758 3 2,859
66 62 Jason Kokrak 27 751 4 2,866
67 102 Nick Watney 25 743 1 2,874
68 61 Jimmy Walker 22 730 4 2,887
69 74 Louis Oosthuizen 15 729 3 2,888
70 67 Kevin Streelman 26 724 5 2,893
71 92 Tyrrell Hatton 14 714 4 2,903
72 63 C.T. Pan 28 710 1 2,907
73 111 Bronson Burgoon 23 698 2 2,919
74 64 Matt Kuchar 23 696 4 2,921
75 98 Charley Hoffman 24 679 2,938
76 65 Joel Dahmen 27 676 3 2,941
77 66 Michael Kim 26 675 1 1 2,942
78 68 Keith Mitchell 27 659 4 2,958
79 86 Jamie Lovemark 25 654 3 2,963
80 69 J.B. Holmes 23 640 3 2,977
81 71 Brice Garnett 28 634 1 2 2,983
82 72 Kelly Kraft 30 627 3 2,990
83 81 Peter Uihlein 24 624 4 2,993
84 75 Troy Merritt 26 616 1 3 3,001
85 77 Satoshi Kodaira 17 600 1 1 3,017
86 85 Kevin Tway 30 599 3 3,018
87 123 Jhonattan Vegas 26 598 1 3,019
88 78 Kevin Chappell 22 597 4 3,020
89 79 James Hahn 25 596 1 3,021
90 80 Tom Hoge 30 594 3 3,023
91 82 Branden Grace 17 590 2 3,027
92 83 Abraham Ancer 28 589 4 3,028
93 84 Russell Knox 26 585 3 3,032
94 107 Scott Stallings 29 579 2 3,038
95 87 Ollie Schniederjans 26 573 3 3,044
96 88 Russell Henley 22 569 3 3,048
97 91 Anirban Lahiri 23 566 4 3,051
98 103 Danny Lee 29 559 3 3,058
99 118 Brian Stuard 31 557 3 3,060
100 90 Jason Dufner 21 557 2 3,060

