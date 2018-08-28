Malbon Golf's cool factor bolstered by latest collaboration with Puma

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A couple of years ago at the PGA Merchandise Show, Stephen Malbon had a vision:

Make golf cool again.

At the time, Malbon Golf was nothing more than a logo, Instagram account and a vision. Malbon and his wife, Erica, had their hearts set on growing the game in a very traditional-yet-nontraditional way. They wanted Malbon Golf to inspire youth but push the envelope while doing so, blending a love of golf with things like hip hop, fashion, etc.

Imagine a world where a top-ranked Tour player was winning golf tournaments by day and attending the Met Gala by night; that’s a grow-the-game initiative the Malbons would wholeheartedly support.

“Malbon Golf was created for the new generation of golfers, paying respect to the traditions of the game but propelling it into the future,” Malbon said.

Last year the vision gained strength when Malbon Golf opened a pop-up shop on 800 N. Fairfax Ave. in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Since its opening, the shop, which features a boutique store accompanied by a putting green and golf simulator, has welcomed guests ranging from Michelle Wie and Smylie Kaufman to Travis Scott and Justin Bieber.

Several collaborations have added to the snowball effect, as Malbon has teamed up with several companies, including Puma, Nike, Ecco and Jones Bag, to produce merchandise and apparel featuring the trendy Malbon logo – a golf ball wearing a hat; simple but stylish.

An Instagram account originally started as a way for Malbon to not annoy his non-golf-loving followers of his personal account has more than 37,000 followers. And several items on Malbon Golf’s website, malbongolf.com, are sold out, including all three colors of a yardage book that features the Malbon logo with a Shinnecock Hills twist (picture if the Malbon and Shinnecock Hills logos had a baby), Malbon’s Stacked Script Bucket Hat and the Malbon-edition Jones Stand Bag.

Pros and celebs alike are wearing the Malbon Golf brand, including most recently FedEx Cup points leader Bryson DeChambeau, who was pictured on social media wearing Puma Golf’s new line of golf apparel in collaboration with Malbon Golf.

The new collection is a far cry from the bold and bright offerings of Puma’s past. This line is quintessentially Malbon Golf – unique, preppy, urban, fashionable – blended with Puma’s technology and vintage roots.

“When the chance to work with Puma Golf was presented to us, we jumped at the opportunity,” Malbon said. “Puma is a heritage brand, yet they have been able to connect with the youth through creative product and marketing.”

The Puma/Malbon Golf collection is comprised of eight pieces, including the Malbon Golf Shirt ($98), a button-up featuring a floral-and-palm-blended pattern overlayed with repeating text (may remind some of the shirt Rickie Fowler wore in Hawaii); the Malbon Golf Sweater ($128), a comfortable polyester-blended sweater with a retro look that includes stripe cuffs and hem; and the Malbon Suede G Golf Shoes ($144), which feature all the performance qualities of the Puma Suede G but with a Malbon touch, including the logo on the heel.

Also, the medallion-colored Malbon Leather Golf Glove ($35) has been a popular buy, selling out on the company’s website. It is still available on Puma’s website, cobragolf.com.

The common phrase included on many of the items: One step ahead with Puma, for Puma does it the quality way.

“The idea for this collaboration was brought to us by passionate golfers on our team who are also ingrained in the fashion and skate culture,” said Grant Knudson, Puma’s head of footwear and accessories. “Working with Malbon and his team was a natural fit from Day 1. It was a true collaboration in the sense that we were able to combine a variety of concepts and ideas and let creativity run its course. Good ideas can come from anywhere and this uninhibited, outside-the-box approach resulted in a collection that anyone passionate about style and golf will appreciate.

“It’s a perfect mix where you can stand out without making a scene.”