New Kentwool socks aim to help relieve foot pain

For golfers dealing with foot pain, here’s something to try.

Last week, Kentwool released a therapeutic sock for foot pain relief called the SensationWool sock.

How does it work?

Well, the sock is made of a combination of superfine Merino wool and Nufabrx nylon infused with capsaicin (an active component of chili peppers) and a synthetic cooling agent. This duo of hot and cold, Kentwool says, “provides temporary relief of foot-related aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with strains, sprains, arthritis, bruises, cramps, stiffness and soreness.”

The socks are lab-tested through 30 wash cycles, too, and its components are cosmetic-grade.

“Kentwool socks were born out of a desire to keep customers comfortable, helping them to pursue the activities they love with less pain and more enjoyment,” said Lauren Hubbard, president of Kentwool Performance Apparel. “The SensationWool is an extension of that commitment to comfort, taking the proven performance properties of wool and coupling them with the power of Nufabrx technology. The socks’ warming and cooling sensations deliver pain relief without the mess and inconvenience often associated with creams and pills. We’re thrilled to offer our customers an easy and effective way to ease their pain.”

SensationWool socks ($24.99) are available now on kentwool.com, and are available in ankle-height style, natural color and the following sizes: women’s medium and large, and men’s medium, large and extra-large sizes.