PGA of America names Seth Waugh as CEO

It’s official: The PGA of America’s new chief executive officer is Seth Waugh.

The announcement was made Tuesday as Waugh will replace former CEO Pete Bevacqua, who is leaving to become president of NBC Sports Group. Waugh is slated to begin his new job on Sept. 24. Until then, John Easterbrook Jr., will continue to serve as interim CEO.

Waugh is the former CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas, a position he held for 10 of his 13 years with the company. He also served as chairman of the company’s advisory board and helped bring a PGA Tour event to TPC Boston with Deutsche Bank as the title sponsor. (That event is now the Dell Technologies Championship, which will be played for the final time this week.)

Since 2017, Waugh has worked for Silver Lake, a technology investment company. He will continue to be a senior advisor for the company. He is also currently an independent director on the PGA of America’s board of directors.

“It is an honor and privilege to be invited to lead this remarkable Association into its second century,” Waugh said in a PGA release. “Like so many, I share a passion for the game that has given so much to me, and in the process, has somehow become a huge influence in my life. The opportunity to work with the nearly 29,000 PGA Professionals and others in the game to give back and to help our beautiful sport evolve is a true gift. I look forward to getting into the field to engage with our Members, learn more about the issues that matter most to them, and look for ways to enhance their careers and lives. I am grateful for the trust that the Officers and the Board are showing in me. It will be exciting to see all the good that we can do together as an Association and an industry.

“Leaving Silver Lake has been the hardest decision of my career, and I want to thank my partners for their support and commitment to excellence. There is a reason they are the best in the world at what they do.

“I am also grateful to my predecessor Pete Bevacqua for leaving the PGA in such strong shape, with a long-term strategic plan that will be the road map for our planning. Because of Pete’s good work and the work of the leadership team, the PGA Staff, the Board and Officers, and our Sections, I take over at a time that allows us to optimize our impact—and put particular focus on how to add value to our dedicated Members. I am truly grateful for the game of golf and this amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Waugh holds a B.A. in Economics and English from Amherst College. Seth and his wife, Jane, live in North Palm Beach, Fla. Together, they have five children, one of whom, Clancy, played golf at Wake Forest and SMU, and is now trying his hand in the professional game.