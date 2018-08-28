Photo gallery: Equipment used at the Northern Trust

Golfweek‘s David Dusek spent last week at Ridgewood Country Club and photographed plenty of equipment in use at the Northern Trust.
Latest
PGA Tour 31m ago
Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, Rounds 1-2
Here are the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. (…)
Quick Shots 2hr ago
The Golf Club 2019 launches complete with TPC courses, PGA Tour career mode
A 2K Sports version of The Golf Club 2019 launched Tuesday, complete with PGA Tour courses, a PGA Tour career mode, its own FedEx Cup (…)
Fashion 2hr ago
Malbon Golf's cool factor bolstered by latest collaboration with Puma
A couple of years ago at the PGA Merchandise Show, Stephen Malbon had a vision: Make golf cool again. At the time, Malbon Golf was nothing (…)
Fantasy 2hr ago
2018 Dell Technologies Championship field, by the rankings
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
2017-18 PGA Tour: Top 50 money leaders
Here are the top 50 2017-18 season PGA Tour money leaders, ranked through The Northern Trust:
Professional 5hr ago
Tony Romo will try to earn Web.com Tour card through Q-School
Tony Romo is gearing up for his second season as an NFL analyst for CBS. Apparently, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is also (…)
Golf 6hr ago
PGA of America names Seth Waugh as CEO
It’s official: The PGA of America’s new chief executive officer is Seth Waugh. The announcement was made Tuesday as Waugh will (…)
Fantasy 23hr ago
Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship
The final Dell Technologies Championship is on tap this week at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Next year, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be (…)
Professional 1d ago
Tiger Woods and the Commander in Chief: A look in photos
Tiger Woods has met every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan following his rise in the pro ranks that began in the 1990s. Woods and President (…)
PGA Tour 1d ago
Rickie Fowler to miss 2nd straight FedEx Cup event due to oblique injury
Rickie Fowler’s absence from the FedExCup Playoffs will continue this week, as he is not listed in the field for the Dell Technologies (…)
Comments