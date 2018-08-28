Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, Rounds 1-2

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

This week’s tournament, the second leg of the four-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be contested Friday-Monday, unlike the usual Thursday-Sunday schedule seen week in and week out on the PGA Tour.

Rickie Fowler is out of action for the second straight FedEx Cup Playoffs event as he continues to nurse an oblique injury. Francesco Molinari also will not play, leaving 98 players in the field. The top 70 in points after this week will advance to the BMW Championship.

Tiger Woods will play alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie for the first two rounds while the top three players in FedEx Cup points – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will be grouped together for Friday and Saturday.

TV info

FRIDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (2:30-6:30 p.m.)

PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (2:30-6:30 p.m.) SATURDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3-6 p.m.) SUNDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-6 p.m.) MONDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)

Tee times, pairings

Here are the complete tee times and pairings:

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY (OFF NO. 1 TEE)/SATURDAY (OFF NO. 10 TEE)

8:15 a.m./12:40 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

8:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:39 a.m./1:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley

8:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

9:03 a.m./1:28 p.m.: Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley

9:15 a.m./1:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na

9:27 a.m./1:52 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway

9:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn

FRIDAY (OFF NO. 10 TEE)/SATURDAY (OFF NO. 1 TEE)

8:15 a.m./12:40 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar

8:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:39 a.m./1:04 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer

8:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie

9:03 a.m./1:28 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

9:15 a.m./1:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

9:27 a.m./1:52 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

9:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

FRIDAY (OFF NO. 1 TEE)/SATURDAY (OFF NO. 10 TEE)

12:40 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton

12:52 p.m./8:27 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun

1:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner

1:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith

1:28 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

1:52 p.m./9:27 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes

2:04 p.m./9:39 a.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans

2:16 p.m./9:51 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner

FRIDAY (OFF NO. 10 TEE)/SATURDAY (OFF NO. 1 TEE)

12:40 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker

12:52 p.m./8:27 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour

1:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.: Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1:28 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman

1:40 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood

1:52 p.m./9:27 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein

2:04 p.m./9:39 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer