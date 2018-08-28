The Golf Club 2019 launches complete with TPC courses, PGA Tour career mode

A 2K Sports version of The Golf Club 2019 launched Tuesday, complete with PGA Tour courses, a PGA Tour career mode, its own FedEx Cup playoffs, and qualifying via both Q-School and the Web.com Tour.

The Golf Club 2019 is the first electronic golf game to offer official PGA Tour licensing and course branding. The game, through HB Studios, also features six real-life TPC Courses – including TPC Boston. That venue is the site of the Dell Technologies Championship. The Dell makes it final stop in the Bay State starting Friday.

HB Studios replaced EA Sports in the PGA Tour gaming space earlier this year after EA ended its deal that began in 1997.

The other TPC Courses available for gamers are Sawgrass, Scottsdale, Deere Run, Summerlin and Southwind. The Golf Club 2019 also offers a course-building mode, as it has since its 2014 launch.

Among the other features offered by The Golf Club 2019: the ability for groups of players to organize into clubs and hold members’ tournaments, and a gambling-based skins game.

The Golf Club 2019 sells for $49.99 and is available through download for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. A retail version will be out later this year.