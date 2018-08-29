Dustin Johnson again defending World No. 1 title, at TPC Boston

Dustin Johnson will enter this week’s Dell Technologies Championship with the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Whether or not he leaves TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., with it remains to be seen.

Johnson holds the title of World No. 1 with a points average of 10.0967. He has been No. 1 for all but four weeks since February 2017.

Three challengers could change that.

No. 2 Brooks Koepka, on fire after two major victories this summer, is at 10.0049. Nos. 3 and 4, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose, also have mathematical chances of moving to No. 1 after this week.

According to OWGR guru @Nosferatu, Koepka, who tied for eighth last week at The Northern Trust, has a chance to move to No. 1 with a finish of 59th or better. Thomas needs a two-way T-3 or better while Rose needed to win. (That all assumes the strength of field is 76, and it depends on what Johnson does.)

Johnson has finished T-4 twice in the Dell, but not since 2012, and he has four finishes outside the top 25 in eight starts at TPC Boston. Koepka has gotten better every year at TPC Boston with finishes of MC, T-57 and T-18. Thomas is the defending champ after going T-56, MC in his first two trips to TPC Boston. Rose has just two Dell finishes better than T-54 since 2007.