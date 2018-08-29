Dustin Johnson hits Jack Nicklaus' old persimmon driver, 1-iron

Before Dustin Johnson hops on a plane and jets up to TPC Boston for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship, he got in some work back home in South Florida.

During his prep at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Fla., he had some fun with 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus gave Johnson an old persimmon driver and 1-iron of his to hit. Johnson responded by pounding the driver 290 yards and the 1-iron 232 yards, according to a tweet by DJ.

Not bad, considering Jack Nicklaus led the Tour in driving distance in 1968, averaging 276 yards in 11 recorded events.