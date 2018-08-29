Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Need help with your fantasy golf lineups for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston? Our fantasy golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Justin Thomas. De-fense! De-fense! I’m betting on JT continuing his hot form and defending his title at TPC Boston. Great all-around player, but especially with his irons. Shot 63 here in last year’s third round. Also like: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Day continues to be the Tour’s best putter and has good success at TPC Boston. McIlroy has won twice here and while Johnson doesn’t have the best record, he’s a beast in important statistical categories.

Chez Reavie ($7,000). Runner-up here in 2011 and coming off Tour finishes of T-12, T-20. Also like Cameron Smith at that price, considering he had a strong week in New Jersey. Fade: Henrik Stenson. Won at TPC Boston in 2013 and was second in 2015. Still ranks fourth in SGTTG and fifth in proximity. Health a major concern, though.

Kevin Casey