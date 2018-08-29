Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Need help with your fantasy golf lineups for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston? Our fantasy golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. De-fense! De-fense! I’m betting on JT continuing his hot form and defending his title at TPC Boston. Great all-around player, but especially with his irons. Shot 63 here in last year’s third round.
- Also like: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Day continues to be the Tour’s best putter and has good success at TPC Boston. McIlroy has won twice here and while Johnson doesn’t have the best record, he’s a beast in important statistical categories.
- Sleeper: Billy Horschel. Rocketing up FedEx Cup standings after T-3 at Ridgewood. Was T-11 at Wyndham before that.
- DraftKings bargain: Chez Reavie ($7,000). Runner-up here in 2011 and coming off Tour finishes of T-12, T-20. Also like Cameron Smith at that price, considering he had a strong week in New Jersey.
- Fade: Henrik Stenson. Won at TPC Boston in 2013 and was second in 2015. Still ranks fourth in SGTTG and fifth in proximity. Health a major concern, though.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. I think the Northern Trust showed signs that Koepka is more locked in to non-majors. He didn’t finish things off, but he was right in position through 36 holes. With that focus and his current form, this should be a good week.
- Also like: Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau. Spieth continues of late to have hot spurts during tournaments only for inconsistency to prevent high finishes. So the good play is there, once he can downplay the bad he’ll be in contention again. A good chance he figures it out this week at TPC Boston, where he finished runner-up last year. Finau is on hot form (as evidenced by last week’s runner-up) and should be extra motivated to play well and further his U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s pick odds.
- Sleeper: Xander Schauffele. Another contender for a U.S. captain’s pick. Schauffele’s form has been mediocre since his runner-up at Carnoustie, but this man doesn’t stay dormant for long. He plays well with his back against the wall, which it certainly is in terms of getting a captain’s pick considering his recent play. Also can’t help but notice that he missed a short putt to make the cut on the number at Northern Trust. Same thing happened to Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA, and look what happened weeks later. That close missed cut pain is potentially a very useful motivator.
- DraftKings bargain: Ryan Palmer ($6,900). He enters off a hot week with a fifth at the Northern Trust and has four top 25s in his career at this event. That’s a nice combo at this price.
- Fade: Tiger Woods. Last week was honestly promising from a long-term perspective as a Woods with the ability to straighten out the diver (even infrequently) is dangerous. But something just seems lethargic at the moment, it’s been a long (if successful) season for a guy who barely played competitive golf the previous years. I think the wear of this campaign is getting to him a bit. As I type this, though, I’m also somewhat convinced that TW will just go out and win this thing as people doubt. We’ll see.
