How did Bryson DeChambeau improve his ping-pong skills? With a robot, of course

For the most part, Bryson DeChambeau’s pre-tournament press conference Wednesday at TPC Boston was classic Bryson.

“I’ve been doing some brain training stuff, that’s really helped. This company called Neuro-Peak science, they’ve been helping me out tremendously about how to produce proper brain frequencies to get into parasympathetic states and sympathetic states when I need to.”

“In physics I believe in momentum. But also in life I believe in momentum, as well. … It relates to the brain, absolutely, and how the brain is working based on positive feedback from the environment.”

“Golf is Newtonian.”

But then there was the story about how DeChambeau and his friends bought a robot to help them improve their ping-pong skills.

“I loved ping-pong,” DeChambeau said. “I used to practice at lunchtime with a couple of buddies of mine against this little robot. We bought a robot, not kidding, and we got a robot where this thing would shoot out the ball, different velocities, and different spin rates. This is what professionals practice with. We practiced every lunch period for a couple of years. And I got pretty good, needless to say.”

DeChambeau was then asked to clarify if he bought the robot or built it.

“We bought it,” he confirmed. “I didn’t have any coding knowledge back then.”

DeChambeau, 25, is coming off his third PGA Tour victory and second of the season last week at The Northern Trust. He enters the Dell Technologies Championship with the lead in the FedEx Cup standings and a likely spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team come Monday, when captain Jim Furyk announces three of his four captain’s picks.