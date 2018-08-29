Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Injured Rickie Fowler returns to golf course after 17 days off

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 05: Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 5, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Injured Rickie Fowler returns to golf course after 17 days off

Injured Rickie Fowler returns to golf course after 17 days off

Rickie Fowler will not tee it up for the second straight FedEx Cup Playoffs event this week at TPC Boston. However, the injured Fowler did get back on the golf course on Wednesday.

Fowler, who also missed last week’s Northern Trust with a partial tear in his right oblique, posted a video of himself to Instagram that showed him hitting an iron shot at Jonathan’s Landing at Old Trail, a golf course near Fowler’s home in Jupiter, Fla.

It was the first time that Fowler had played a round of golf in 17 days, he said.

Fowler has still not announced his planned return to the PGA Tour.

