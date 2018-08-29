Injured Rickie Fowler returns to golf course after 17 days off

Rickie Fowler will not tee it up for the second straight FedEx Cup Playoffs event this week at TPC Boston. However, the injured Fowler did get back on the golf course on Wednesday.

Fowler, who also missed last week’s Northern Trust with a partial tear in his right oblique, posted a video of himself to Instagram that showed him hitting an iron shot at Jonathan’s Landing at Old Trail, a golf course near Fowler’s home in Jupiter, Fla.

It was the first time that Fowler had played a round of golf in 17 days, he said.

Fowler has still not announced his planned return to the PGA Tour.