Jack Nicklaus wholeheartedly agrees with Tiger Woods' political comments

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are on the same page when it comes to the office of the President of the United States.

Woods was asked in his post-round media session Sunday at The Northern Trust about his relationship with President Donald Trump and responded by noting respect for the office of the president.

The 14-time major champion was also asked if he would like to comment on race relations in the U.S. Woods declined.

Nicklaus was on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive on Wednesday and offered his full support of Woods’ comments.

“I couldn’t have agreed with Tiger more. Whether it’s Barack Obama or Donald Trump in the office of the president, you respect the office,” Nicklaus said on Morning Drive. “My political views might be different than somebody else’s political views, but it doesn’t make any difference. The office of the president is the head of the greatest country in the world.

“I think Tiger was very appropriate with what he said, and I couldn’t agree with him more.”