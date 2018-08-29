Johnny Miller continues to mull retirement heading into 2019

A nearly three-decade run as NBC’s lead golf analyst may be coming to a close soon.

Retirement talks regarding Johnny Miller are nothing new – Miller himself said in 2017 he was at one point ready to retire at the end of that year – but they are always noteworthy.

Doug Ferguson reports in his Tuesday notes column for the Associated Press that Miller, 71, will continue in his role with NBC through the end of this season and for the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

But anything beyond that for Miller is unclear.

“It’s been 50 years on the road, and part of me is saying, ‘That’s enough,'” Miller said via Ferguson. “I haven’t gotten to that point yet. They’re still trying to convince me to keep going. So we’ll see. I usually listen to my gut, so to speak, and my wife. Right now, I am planning on scaling down even more. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I will say, ‘Hey, one more year.'”

Miller began in the role in 1990 and has become golf’s pre-eminent analyst, renowned for his fearlessness in doling out critiques on the air.

He’ll be a large presence to replace, and that may be coming soon. Nothing is for certain, though, at the moment.