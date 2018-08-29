Clubs: Mizuno 919 Tour irons

Price: $150 per club with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 shafts and Golf Pride New Decade MMC +4 grips (RH only)

Specs: Forged 1025E mild carbon steel

The Goal

The follow-up to the irons that won the last two U.S. Opens, the JPX 919 Tour is designed to provide the classic feel of a Mizuno forged blade with a slightly higher launch angle, enhanced stability and improved feel.

The Scoop

Last season Mizuno released the MP-18 family of irons, including the MP-18 muscleback blades for purists who demand irons with a short blade length, razer-thin topline and classic feel at impact. With this season’s JPX 919 Tour irons, Mizuno targets accomplished players who may opt for clubs such as that but who want slightly more forgiveness.

Forged irons have a reputation for great feel, and Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD process forges the 919 Tour irons from a single piece of 1025E mild carbon while compacting more metal in the bottom of each head. The company said the design prolongs the vibrations created at impact so the 919 Tour irons give better players even more feedback about the strike.

Instead of using a traditional muscleback design, Mizuno gave the JPX 919 Tour a modern cavity-back look. It’s subtle, and the topline is about 10 percent thinner and the sole is slightly thinner as well. The key, however, is that weight has been reduced in the heel and redistributed to the toe. That pulls the center of gravity slightly downward and more into the middle of the hitting zone. As a result, good players should notice that the long irons create a slightly higher launch angle due to the lower center of gravity, and they can work the ball left or right more easily.

The lofts of the 919 Tour irons are traditional, with the 5-iron at 27 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46 degrees.

The pearl brush finish is designed to reduce glare and keep the sun out of a player’s eyes in the address position.