Clubs: Mizuno JPX 919 Forged irons

Price: $163 per club with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 steel shafts or Project X LZ graphite shafts and Golf Pride New Decade MMC +4 grips

Specs: Forged 1025E mild carbon steel infused to boron

The Goal

The JPX 919 Forged is designed to be a longer, more-forgiving option for golfers who want a classic-looking iron with a compact head.

The Scoop

Mizuno’s muscleback blades have always been aspirational clubs, but many golfers who would love to play them just don’t have enough consistency or game. With the JPX 919 Forged, the company has designed an iron to appeal to a broader number of players, but it still looks and feels like a Mizuno blade.

Forged using the same Grain Flow Forged HD process used to make the MP-18 irons and the new JPX 919 Tour, Mizuno packed the 1025E mild carbon steel more densely in the bottom of the JPX 919 Forged for amplified feel.

But unlike those other two clubs, boron was added to the steel in the JPX 919 Forged, making it stronger. That allowed Mizuno designers to make the face thinner, so the hitting area flexes more efficiently at impact to create more ball speed.

Mizuno designed the JPX 919 Forged with a 52-millimeter slot along the sole, behind the leading edge. It cannot be seen because a 1-millimeter thick piece of steel covers it, but this process, combined with the use of a new tool that allowed designers to make the microcavity wider, compliments the thinner, more compliant face.

Mizuno has redistributed some of the weight in the JPX 919, removing it from the heel and repositioning it in the toe. That shifts the center of gravity more into the center of the face and down slightly. The topline and the toe areas also were reinforced to help enhance sound and vibrations created at impact.

All that combines to make the JPX 919 Forged play like a larger, more stable game-improvement club while retaining the appearance of a better-player’s iron.