Clubs: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal irons

Price: $125 per club with Nippon Modus3 Pro 105 steel shaft and Golf Pride New Decade MMC +4 grips

Specs: Cast Chromoly 4140M

Available: Sept. 19

The Goal

Mizuno designed the JPX 919 Hot Metal irons to have a larger sweet spot and fly higher than previous generations of Hot Metal irons.

The Scoop

Most of the irons created by Mizuno are designed for golfers who want a traditional-looking club with a compact head, short blade length and thin topline, but the JPX 919 Hot Metal irons were created to appeal to a broader audience. The clubs target players who want more distance and forgiveness, but also would love enhanced feel.

Unlike the other irons in the JPX 919 family, the JPX 919 Hot Metal irons are cast using Chromoly 4140M, a material that is stronger than the mild carbon steel used in other Mizuno forged clubs. Mizuno said that strength, coupled with malleability, makes it ideally suited for use in golf clubs.

Taking advantage of the Chromoly, Mizuno gave the JPX 919 hot Metal irons a new seamless cup face design, meaning the cup face is not made as a separate piece then welded to the body. Mizuno said golfers get the benefits of an integrated cup face, which includes more flex at impact for higher ball speed and a larger sweet spot, without the added weight associated with a face that has to be soldered onto the head.

Engineers also removed some of the weight in the heel and re-distributed it to the toe to pull the center of gravity down and into the middle of the hitting zone. This should help create a higher launch angle and a steeper landing angle for more stopping power on the greens.

Re-engineered sound ribs were added to the head to amplify specific vibration patterns created at impact for enhanced feel, while a pearl brush finish reduces glare.