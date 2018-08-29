Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Photo gallery: Equipment on the range at Dell Technologies

Photo gallery: Equipment on the range at Dell Technologies

Equipment

Photo gallery: Equipment on the range at Dell Technologies

It was a steamy day Wednesday at TPC Boston, but Golfweek’s David Dusek was inside the ropes in the practice area at the Dell Technologies Championship. Take a look at some of the equipment he saw in the bags of star players.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Equipment, PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home