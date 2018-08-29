Photo gallery: Equipment on the range at Dell Technologies

It was a steamy day Wednesday at TPC Boston, but Golfweek’s David Dusek was inside the ropes in the practice area at the Dell Technologies Championship. Take a look at some of the equipment he saw in the bags of star players.
Latest
Quick Shots 2hr ago
VIDEO: Justin Thomas tosses 1st pitch at Fenway Park ... just a bit outside
Justin Thomas threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night before the Red Sox-Marlins game at Fenway Park in Boston. Throwing (…)
Quick Shots 4hr ago
Johnny Miller continues to mull retirement heading into 2019
A nearly three-decade run as NBC’s lead golf analyst may be coming to a close soon. Retirement talks regarding Johnny Miller are (…)
Equipment 4hr ago
Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau see success with switch to TPT shafts
Patrick Reed has achieved success at every level, including his victory at this year’s Masters. He surely will be a fiery presence (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Jordan Spieth's putting issues? They've quietly disappeared recently
NORTON, Mass. – Most of the players in the field this week at the Dell Technologies Championship stayed away from TPC Boston on (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Players weigh in on 'weird' reported changes to FedEx Cup Playoffs
NORTON, Mass. – The PGA Tour will enter a losing battle for the final time this year, when the FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude at the Tour (…)
Quick Shots 5hr ago
Jack Nicklaus wholeheartedly agrees with Tiger Woods' political comments
Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are on the same page when it comes to the office of the President of the United States. Woods was asked in (…)
PGA Tour 6hr ago
Dustin Johnson hits Jack Nicklaus' old persimmon driver, 1-iron
Before Dustin Johnson hops on a plane and jets up to TPC Boston for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship, he got in some work (…)
Amateur 6hr ago
Japan leads Women's World Amateur Team Championship, U.S. tied for 8th
The U.S. will have to play catch up during the next three rounds of the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House near (…)
PGA Tour 7hr ago
Injured Rickie Fowler returns to golf course after 17 days off
Rickie Fowler will not tee it up for the second straight FedEx Cup Playoffs event this week at TPC Boston. However, the injured Fowler (…)
Fantasy 8hr ago
Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship
Need help with your fantasy golf lineups for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston? Our fantasy golf experts are (…)
