U.S. golf community unites to launch #inviteHER Campaign

A group of golf organizations have launched an #inviteHER campaign for current golfers to encourage the women in their lives to start playing.

Led by the LPGA Women’s Network and We Are Golf Women’s Task Force, golfers – men and women alike – are being encouraged to have others join them on the course.

The #inviteHER movement aims to generate an welcoming, positive experience for newcomers to golf and those who haven’t played in a while using group lessons, complimentary clinics, driving range sessions or on-course play.

“The appetite for golf is at a historic level with a latent demand of 38 million Americans,” Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation and administrator of We Are Golf said in a release. “Last year, 35 percent of the game’s 2.6 million new players were female and we are confident #inviteHER is a huge step in the right direction to continue increasing this number while making the game more inclusive.”

#inviteHER’s main objective is to grow awareness and participation among women and girls through the power of an invitation from one of the 24 million American golfers.

“Women want to be invited to the game and it’s our duty to give them that opportunity at one of our nation’s 15,000 local facilities,” added Jane Geddes, Executive Director of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association and Chair of We Are Golf’s Women’s Task Force.

Those who want to get promote this effort are asked to use the #inviteHER hashtag on social media.