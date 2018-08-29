VIDEO: Justin Thomas tosses 1st pitch at Fenway Park ... just a bit outside

Justin Thomas threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night before the Red Sox-Marlins game at Fenway Park in Boston.

Throwing right-handed from the mound and complete with a wind-up, Thomas threw a pitch that sailed high and wide.

Thomas is a devout Red Sox fan and has said he includes the No. 34 in his social media handles in tribute to retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who wore the same number for Boston.

The reason I have the #34 in all my social media… thanks Big Papi! @davidortiz https://t.co/iAQtiNNyxv — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 14, 2017

The PGA Tour is making its final, regularly-scheduled annual stop in the Greater Boston area this week with the Dell Technologies Classic. This is the second event in the FedEx Cup playoffs and begins Friday.

Starting next year, the FedEx Cup playoffs will be reduced to three events – dropping the Dell. The Northern Trust will rotate between Liberty National in New Jersey and TPC Boston starting in 2019.

Thomas, meanwhile, may need to work on his grip and delivery.