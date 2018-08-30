2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The 2018 Dell Technologies Championship begins its finale at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Friday.

This week’s tournament, the second leg of the four-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be contested Friday-Monday. It will be removed from the PGA Tour playoff schedule starting in 2019.

The event features the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari will not play, leaving 98 players in the field. The top 70 in points after this week will advance to the BMW Championship.

Tiger Woods will play alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie for the first two rounds. The top three players in FedEx Cup points – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will be grouped together again this week for the first two rounds.

2018 Dell Technologies Championship – Round 1 Tee times, pairings

(All times Eastern)

1st Tee

8:15 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

8:27 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:39 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley

8:51 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

9:03 a.m.: Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley

9:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na

9:27 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway

9:39 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn

12:40 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton

12:52 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun

1:04 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner

1:16 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith

1:28 p.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

1:52 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes

2:04 p.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans

2:16 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner

10th Tee

8:15 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar

8:27 a.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:39 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer

8:51 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie

9:03 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

9:15 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

9:27 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

9:39 a.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

12:40 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker

12:52 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:04 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour

1:16 p.m.: Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1:28 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman

1:40 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood

1:52 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein

2:04 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer

Round 1 pin placements