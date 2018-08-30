2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Vegas slots DJ as 8-1 betting favorite

Las Vegas odds-makers continue their season-long infatuation with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson this week heading into the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Johnson is again a pre-tournament favorite, this time at 8-1, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Justin Thomas, who won here last year by three shots, is 10-1, followed by Brooks Koepka at 12-1.

Tiger Woods, the 2006 winner at TPC Boston, is fetching 20-1 odds. That number is similar to his odds entering several other PGA Tour events this season.

Here are the odds to win for each golfer in the Dell field. It is the second event on the FedEx Cup playoff schedule. The top 70 golfers in the points standings after this event will advance.

Dell Technologies Championship Odds