Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Vegas slots DJ as 8-1 betting favorite

NORTON, MA - AUGUST 30: Dustin Johnson of the United States in action during the Pro Am event prior to the start of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on August 30, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Vegas slots DJ as 8-1 betting favorite

PGA Tour

2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Vegas slots DJ as 8-1 betting favorite

Las Vegas odds-makers continue their season-long infatuation with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson this week heading into the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Johnson is again a pre-tournament favorite, this time at 8-1, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Justin Thomas, who won here last year by three shots, is 10-1, followed by Brooks Koepka at 12-1.

Tiger Woods, the 2006 winner at TPC Boston, is fetching 20-1 odds. That number is similar to his odds entering several other PGA Tour events this season.

Here are the odds to win for each golfer in the Dell field. It is the second event on the FedEx Cup playoff schedule. The top 70 golfers in the points standings after this event will advance.

Dell Technologies Championship Odds

Player & Odds
Dustin Johnson 8-1
Justin Thomas 10-1
Brooks Koepka 12-1
Rory McIlroy 16-1
Jason Day 16-1
Jordan Spieth 18-1
Tiger Woods 20-1
Jon Rahm 25-1
Justin Rose 25-1
Adam Scott 25-1
Tony Finau 25-1
Patrick Cantlay 25-1
Bryson DeChambeau 30-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Henrik Stenson 30-1
Webb Simpson 30-1
Phil Mickelson 40-1
Billy Horschel 40-1
Paul Casey 50-1
Zach Johnson 50-1
Marc Leishman 50-1
Brandt Snedeker 60-1
Matt Kuchar 60-1
Tyrrell Hatton 60-1
Alex Noren 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 50-1
Kevin Na 60-1
Gary Woodland 60-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Aaron Wise 60-1
Xander Schauffele 80-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1
Daniel Berger 80-1
Ian Poulter 80-1
Kyle Stanley 80-1
Keegan Bradley 80-1
Cameron Smith 80-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Kevin Kisner 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Ryan Moore 100-1
Emiliano Grillo 100-1
Adam Hadwin 100-1
Byeong Hun An 125-1
Luke List 125-1
Jamie Lovemark 125-1
Russell Henley 125-1
Stewart Cink 125-1
Ryan Palmer 125-1
Chez Reavie 125/1
Kevin Chappell 150-1
Brian Harman 150-1
Chris Kirk 150-1
Nick Watney 150-1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Pat Perez 150-1
Russell Knox 150-1
Jimmy Walker 150-1
C.T. Pan 150-1
Danny Lee 150-1
Bronson Burgoon 150-1
Jason Kokrak 150-1
Austin Cook 150-1
Jason Dufner 200-1
J.B. Holmes 200-1
Charles Howell III 200-1
Si Woo Kim 200-1
Peter Uihlein 200-1
Kevin Tway 200-1
Brian Gay 200-1
Kevin Streelman 200-1
Jhonattan Vegas 200-1
Brendan Steele 200-1
Chesson Hadley 200-1
Abraham Ancer 200-1
Michael Kim 250-1
Anirban Lahiri 250-1
Keith Mitchell 250-1
Andrew Putnam 250-1
Ollie Schniederjans 250-1
Joel Dahmen 250-1
Scott Piercy 250-1
J.J. Spaun 250-1
Scott Stallings 250-1
Ryan Armour 300-1
Troy Merritt 300-1
Andrew Landry 300-1
James Hahn 300-1
Whee Kim 300-1
Tom Hoge 300-1
Ted Potter, Jr 300-1
Brian Stuard 300-1
Satoshi Kodaira 500-1
Patton Kizzire 500-1
Kelly Kraft 500-1
Brice Garnett 500-1

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home