2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Vegas slots DJ as 8-1 betting favorite

Las Vegas odds-makers continue their season-long infatuation with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson this week heading into the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.
Johnson is again a pre-tournament favorite, this time at 8-1, according to golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.
Justin Thomas, who won here last year by three shots, is 10-1, followed by Brooks Koepka at 12-1.
Tiger Woods, the 2006 winner at TPC Boston, is fetching 20-1 odds. That number is similar to his odds entering several other PGA Tour events this season.
Here are the odds to win for each golfer in the Dell field. It is the second event on the FedEx Cup playoff schedule. The top 70 golfers in the points standings after this event will advance.
Dell Technologies Championship Odds
|Player & Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|8-1
|Justin Thomas
|10-1
|Brooks Koepka
|12-1
|Rory McIlroy
|16-1
|Jason Day
|16-1
|Jordan Spieth
|18-1
|Tiger Woods
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|25-1
|Justin Rose
|25-1
|Adam Scott
|25-1
|Tony Finau
|25-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30-1
|Patrick Reed
|30-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Henrik Stenson
|30-1
|Webb Simpson
|30-1
|Phil Mickelson
|40-1
|Billy Horschel
|40-1
|Paul Casey
|50-1
|Zach Johnson
|50-1
|Marc Leishman
|50-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|60-1
|Matt Kuchar
|60-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|60-1
|Alex Noren
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|50-1
|Kevin Na
|60-1
|Gary Woodland
|60-1
|Bubba Watson
|60-1
|Aaron Wise
|60-1
|Xander Schauffele
|80-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80-1
|Daniel Berger
|80-1
|Ian Poulter
|80-1
|Kyle Stanley
|80-1
|Keegan Bradley
|80-1
|Cameron Smith
|80-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Kevin Kisner
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Ryan Moore
|100-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|100-1
|Adam Hadwin
|100-1
|Byeong Hun An
|125-1
|Luke List
|125-1
|Jamie Lovemark
|125-1
|Russell Henley
|125-1
|Stewart Cink
|125-1
|Ryan Palmer
|125-1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Kevin Chappell
|150-1
|Brian Harman
|150-1
|Chris Kirk
|150-1
|Nick Watney
|150-1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Pat Perez
|150-1
|Russell Knox
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|150-1
|C.T. Pan
|150-1
|Danny Lee
|150-1
|Bronson Burgoon
|150-1
|Jason Kokrak
|150-1
|Austin Cook
|150-1
|Jason Dufner
|200-1
|J.B. Holmes
|200-1
|Charles Howell III
|200-1
|Si Woo Kim
|200-1
|Peter Uihlein
|200-1
|Kevin Tway
|200-1
|Brian Gay
|200-1
|Kevin Streelman
|200-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|200-1
|Brendan Steele
|200-1
|Chesson Hadley
|200-1
|Abraham Ancer
|200-1
|Michael Kim
|250-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|250-1
|Keith Mitchell
|250-1
|Andrew Putnam
|250-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|250-1
|Joel Dahmen
|250-1
|Scott Piercy
|250-1
|J.J. Spaun
|250-1
|Scott Stallings
|250-1
|Ryan Armour
|300-1
|Troy Merritt
|300-1
|Andrew Landry
|300-1
|James Hahn
|300-1
|Whee Kim
|300-1
|Tom Hoge
|300-1
|Ted Potter, Jr
|300-1
|Brian Stuard
|300-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500-1
|Patton Kizzire
|500-1
|Kelly Kraft
|500-1
|Brice Garnett
|500-1
