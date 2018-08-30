Golf Channel adds bonus streaming coverage to LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic

The LPGA’s final domestic stop before November’s CME Group Tour Championship will now have one hour of commercial-free streaming bonus coverage Friday-Sunday. Golf Channel and the LPGA partnered to boost coverage of the Cambia Portland Classic, which will stream on Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ mobile apps, Golf Channel Digital, as well as on Golf Channel and the LPGA’s Facebook page.

The Cambia Portland Classic is the longest-running non-major on the LPGA Tour, now in its 47th year. Brooke Henderson, a two-time winner of the event, headlines the field one week after becoming the first Canadian to win the CP Women’s Open since 1973.

Other notables include Former No. 1 Inbee Park, who makes her first start on the LPGA since the Ricoh Women’s British Open, and Golf Channel analyst Karen Stupples, who has taken a break from broadcasting to compete in Portland on a sponsor exemption.

Golf Channel Airtimes (Eastern):

Thursday 7-10 p.m. (Live)

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Live) / 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Live on Golf Channel Digital)

Saturday 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Live) / 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Live on Golf Channel Digital)

Sunday 7-9 p.m. (Live) / 6-9 p.m. (Live on Golf Channel Digital)