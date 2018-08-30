Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Marina Alex opens with 62 to take LPGA lead in Portland

SYLVANIA, OH - JULY 15: Marina Alex watches her second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Marathon Classic Presented By Owens Corning And O-I at Highland Meadows Golf Club on July 15, 2018 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Marina Alex opens with 62 to take LPGA lead in Portland

LPGA Tour

Marina Alex opens with 62 to take LPGA lead in Portland

Marina Alex shot a 10-under-par 62 Thursday to grab the first-round lead in the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.

Alex closed her bogey-free round with four straight birdies and leads Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson by two shots.

Henderson, 20, won her national championship last week at the CP Women’s Open and kept up her momentum Thursday.

A two-time winner of this event, her 64 came after she birdied five of her final six holes.

“I felt like I did a good job of hitting to the wide parts of the greens and giving myself good birdie looks,” she said.

The course played well early and held up for most of the day.

“I just started hitting it really well and just kept making great rolls on my putts on the back nine. So it just turned out to be a great day,” Alex said. “The course is in perfect shape. So if you’re hitting your lines you’re going to make a ton of putts.”

The 62 was her career-best round.

, , LPGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home