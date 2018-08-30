Men's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season has started. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for men’s college golf in 2018-19.

• • •

FIRST TEAM

1. Collin Morikawa (Sr.), Cal

Talented player will be extra motivated after failing to make NCAA Championship last season.

2. Justin Suh (Sr.), USC

Broke out with five wins last season, yet like Morikawa failed to advance past regionals.

3. Viktor Hovland (Jr.), Oklahoma State

U.S. Amateur title will boost his confidence, but he’ll also miss some events because of it.

4. Braden Thornberry (Sr.), Ole Miss

Can add to his school-record 11 wins, but could leave early if Q-School goes well.

5. Matthew Wolff (So.), Oklahoma State

Missed U.S. Amateur with wrist injury, but if healthy should build on strong freshman season.

6. Davis Riley (Sr.), Alabama

This summer proved that last spring, where he faced challenges on and off the course, was an outlier.

7. Zach Bauchou (Sr.), Oklahoma State

Often overshadowed by Hovland and Wolff, he’s arguably Cowboys’ most reliable player.

8. Chandler Phillips (Sr.), Texas A&M

Not the best summer, but he’s coming off a season in which he won four tournaments.

9. Cole Hammer (Fr.), Texas

Preseason Phil Mickelson Award favorite after great summer that included win at Western Amateur.

10. Will Gordon (Sr.), Vanderbilt

U.S. Amateur quarterfinal run proves he could step up in place of graduated Theo Humphrey.

• • •

SECOND TEAM

Stephen Franken, N.C. State

Junior

Luis Gagne, LSU

Senior

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma

Senior

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Junior

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson

Senior

John Pak, Florida State

Sophomore

Mason Overstreet, Arkansas

Junior

Chun An Yu, Arizona State

Junior

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn

Sophomore

Garrett May, Baylor

Senior

• • •

THIRD TEAM

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Senior

Cameron Young, Wake Forest

Senior

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Junior

Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech

Junior

Noah Goodwin, SMU

Sophomore

Garrett Barber, LSU

Freshman

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt

Senior

Alex Smalley, Duke

Senior

Brandon Wu, Stanford

Senior

Trent Phillips, Georgia

Freshman