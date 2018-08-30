Men's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season has started. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for men’s college golf in 2018-19.
• • •
FIRST TEAM
1. Collin Morikawa (Sr.), Cal
Talented player will be extra motivated after failing to make NCAA Championship last season.
2. Justin Suh (Sr.), USC
Broke out with five wins last season, yet like Morikawa failed to advance past regionals.
3. Viktor Hovland (Jr.), Oklahoma State
U.S. Amateur title will boost his confidence, but he’ll also miss some events because of it.
4. Braden Thornberry (Sr.), Ole Miss
Can add to his school-record 11 wins, but could leave early if Q-School goes well.
5. Matthew Wolff (So.), Oklahoma State
Missed U.S. Amateur with wrist injury, but if healthy should build on strong freshman season.
6. Davis Riley (Sr.), Alabama
This summer proved that last spring, where he faced challenges on and off the course, was an outlier.
7. Zach Bauchou (Sr.), Oklahoma State
Often overshadowed by Hovland and Wolff, he’s arguably Cowboys’ most reliable player.
8. Chandler Phillips (Sr.), Texas A&M
Not the best summer, but he’s coming off a season in which he won four tournaments.
9. Cole Hammer (Fr.), Texas
Preseason Phil Mickelson Award favorite after great summer that included win at Western Amateur.
10. Will Gordon (Sr.), Vanderbilt
U.S. Amateur quarterfinal run proves he could step up in place of graduated Theo Humphrey.
• • •
SECOND TEAM
Stephen Franken, N.C. State
Junior
Luis Gagne, LSU
Senior
Brad Dalke, Oklahoma
Senior
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Junior
Bryson Nimmer, Clemson
Senior
John Pak, Florida State
Sophomore
Mason Overstreet, Arkansas
Junior
Chun An Yu, Arizona State
Junior
Brandon Mancheno, Auburn
Sophomore
Garrett May, Baylor
Senior
• • •
THIRD TEAM
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Senior
Cameron Young, Wake Forest
Senior
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Junior
Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech
Junior
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Sophomore
Garrett Barber, LSU
Freshman
Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt
Senior
Alex Smalley, Duke
Senior
Brandon Wu, Stanford
Senior
Trent Phillips, Georgia
Freshman
