Patrick Reed jabs at PGA Tour on social media over Red Sox tickets

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Patrick Reed was excited to catch some baseball Wednesday night, but it appears he wasn’t too pleased with his seats.

The Masters champion took in the Boston Red Sox-Miami Marlins game at Fenway Park on Wednesday with his wife, Justine, and sister-in-law.

That’s a fun little time! Except, Reed took to Twitter and Instagram to voice his displeasure (via a sarcastic thank you) about the seats the PGA Tour gave them for the game…

Yikes.

Reed clarified further:

So clearly Reed feels slighted here, which is a timely reminder of the instance earlier this year when he sarcastically invoked Jordan Spieth’s name during a contentious drop situation.

This also isn’t the first time he’s caused a stir at a non-golf sporting event, as his wearing Notre Dame gear at a 2017 football game versus Georgia – where he started his college career before being kicked out – raised some eyebrows.

It’s playoffs time and Patrick Reed is getting feisty.

