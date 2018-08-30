Phil Mickelson posts video of leg kick over actor's head just because

Phil Mickelson has not entered the Twittersphere with trepidation, that’s for sure.

It’s been just over a week since Mickelson joined Twitter, and it’s already been quite a ride with his trash talk with Tiger Woods and other assorted goofy posts. This should come with little surprise considering how he announced himself on Twitter.

Well, the fun isn’t slowing down.

Here’s footage of Mickelson executing an impressive leg kick over actor Chris O’Donnell’s head because … why not?

If we’re reading between the lines here, we can’t help but think this footage could also serve as a nice bit of proof that the leg kick Mickelson did in his bizarre dancing commercial was not performed by a fill-in as some theorized.

Then again, there’s multiple previous examples of Mickelson’s flexibility with his legs.

May we all be as flexible as Phil Mickelson at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/EGc6MN53MX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2017

Anyway, the fun with Phil on Twitter continues.