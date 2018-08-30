Tiger Woods practices with new TaylorMade blade putter at TPC Boston

NORTON, Mass. – A week after a terrible putting performance at the Northern Trust, Tiger Woods warmed up on the practice green at TPC Boston on Thursday using two putters. He started off using the TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3 mallet that went into his bag at the Quicken Loans National, but then was brought a new TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Juno, a heel-toe weighted blade.

From a design standpoint, the Juno is very similar to the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter that Tiger used to win 13 of his 14 major championships. It has a plumber’s neck hosel configuration, but a much darker finish than Woods’ Scotty Cameron putter.

As you can also see from the photograph below, Woods’ putter has a single alignment dot on the topline and “TIGER” has been stamped into the toe bumper and painted red. The retail version of the Juno has a small alignment line on the top.

After rolling a few putts with the new blade, Woods putted for about 15 minutes with his old mallet, but then asked for the new putter and practiced with it for about 10 minutes. Then he alternated using both the mallet and the blade, stroking uphill 8-foot putts, then 15- and 20-foot putts before finally having caddie Joe LaCava drop both clubs into his bag and heading to the range to warm up.

Last week at the Northern Trust, Woods finished 79th in strokes gained putting, with an average of -1.231. That means he gave away more than a full stroke to the field in each round based solely on his putting. For the season, Tiger’s strokes gained putting average is 0.24, which ranks 53rd on the PGA Tour.

Woods has put the TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Juno to use in his pro-am round, stroking in a 15-foot birdie putt with the flatstick on his very first hole.