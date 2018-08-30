Tony Romo begins Web.com Tour journey with back-to-back 72s in pre-qualifying

Tony Romo finds himself very much still alive in his quixotic journey to earn a spot on the Web.com Tour after two rounds in the pre-qualifying stage at Lantana Golf Club in Texas.

Playing as an amateur, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS football and golf analyst Romo fired back-to-back par 72s on Wednesday and Thursday. Romo is 11 shots back and poised to make the cut at T-31. He tees off at 8:15 a.m. local time Friday in the third and final round.

There will be more than 220 qualifying spots available for those currently competing in pre-qualifying across six sites.

This is the first of four potential Web.com Tour qualifying stages for Romo. The next round of this competition takes place during the week of Sept. 25 – which coincides with Week 4 of the NFL season.

Players who advance to the Final Stage earn a Web.com Tour card for the 2019 season, and the top 45 finishers (and ties) at Final Stage are assured “ a healthy number of starts ” early in the Web.com Tour season.

In July, Romo rallied to win the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. “It’s a special win,” said Romo at the time. “It feels like you’re playing a tournament back home here. The day felt good for a lot of reasons.”

Romo’s bid to make the U.S. Open fell incomplete as he shot a 77 in local qualifying in Texas. He also missed the cut in March at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Stephen Curry missed the the cut the past two years at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He shot a 71 in the opening round this year, before falling back to earth with an 86 in Round 2.