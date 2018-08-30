Women's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season is upon us. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for women’s college golf in 2018-19.

• • •

FIRST TEAM

1. Lauren Stephenson (Sr.), Alabama

Led the nation in scoring last season at 69.76. A repeat effort will come down to putting.

2. Maria Fassi (Sr.), Arkansas

NCAA meltdown should be in the rearview mirror for this explosive player.

3. Kristen Gillman (Jr.), Alabama

Spectacular summer for two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. Calm and collected.

4. Lilia Vu (Sr.), UCLA

Capable of magnificent runs, winning four straight titles the past two seasons.

5. Jennifer Kupcho (Sr.), Wake Forest

Undisputed queen of the postseason proved she can bounce back like a champ.

6. Patty Tavatanakit (So.), UCLA

Captured Pac-12s and her regional in a four-win season. The sky’s the limit after that freshman campaign.

7. Andrea Lee (Jr.), Stanford

Not her strongest spring, but has been a Player of the Year contender since the day she stepped on campus.

8. Dylan Kim (Sr.), Arkansas

The Baylor transfer was seemingly always in contention in her first year at Arkansas. The next step is adding wins.

9. Pimnipa Panthong (Jr.), Kent State

Strong ballstriker with particularly good distance control. Won four times last season.

10. Olivia Mehaffey (Jr.), Arizona State

This Curtis Cup stalwart will be counted on to lead a young team. Thrives under pressure.

• • •

SECOND TEAM

Sierra Brooks, Florida

Junior

Jennifer Chang, USC

Sophomore

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Junior

Kaitlyn Papp, Texas

Sophomore

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Sophomore

Dewi Weber, Miami

Senior

Gina Kim, Duke

Freshman

Bianca Pagdanganan, Arizona

Senior

Haley Moore, Arizona

Senior

Jiwon Jeon, Alabama

Junior

• • •

THIRD TEAM

Natalie Srinivasan, Furman

Junior

Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State

Senior

Leonie Harm, Houston

Senior

Albane Valenzuela, Stanford

Junior

Jaravee Boonchant, Duke

Sophomore

Robyn Choi, Colorado

Junior

Ana Belac, Duke

Junior

Allyson Geer, Michigan State

Junior

Gurleen Kaur, Baylor

Sophomore

Frida Kinhult, Florida State

Freshman