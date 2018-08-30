Women's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season is upon us. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for women’s college golf in 2018-19.
• • •
FIRST TEAM
1. Lauren Stephenson (Sr.), Alabama
Led the nation in scoring last season at 69.76. A repeat effort will come down to putting.
2. Maria Fassi (Sr.), Arkansas
NCAA meltdown should be in the rearview mirror for this explosive player.
3. Kristen Gillman (Jr.), Alabama
Spectacular summer for two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. Calm and collected.
4. Lilia Vu (Sr.), UCLA
Capable of magnificent runs, winning four straight titles the past two seasons.
5. Jennifer Kupcho (Sr.), Wake Forest
Undisputed queen of the postseason proved she can bounce back like a champ.
6. Patty Tavatanakit (So.), UCLA
Captured Pac-12s and her regional in a four-win season. The sky’s the limit after that freshman campaign.
7. Andrea Lee (Jr.), Stanford
Not her strongest spring, but has been a Player of the Year contender since the day she stepped on campus.
8. Dylan Kim (Sr.), Arkansas
The Baylor transfer was seemingly always in contention in her first year at Arkansas. The next step is adding wins.
9. Pimnipa Panthong (Jr.), Kent State
Strong ballstriker with particularly good distance control. Won four times last season.
10. Olivia Mehaffey (Jr.), Arizona State
This Curtis Cup stalwart will be counted on to lead a young team. Thrives under pressure.
• • •
SECOND TEAM
Sierra Brooks, Florida
Junior
Jennifer Chang, USC
Sophomore
Mariel Galdiano, UCLA
Junior
Kaitlyn Papp, Texas
Sophomore
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Sophomore
Dewi Weber, Miami
Senior
Gina Kim, Duke
Freshman
Bianca Pagdanganan, Arizona
Senior
Haley Moore, Arizona
Senior
Jiwon Jeon, Alabama
Junior
• • •
THIRD TEAM
Natalie Srinivasan, Furman
Junior
Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State
Senior
Leonie Harm, Houston
Senior
Albane Valenzuela, Stanford
Junior
Jaravee Boonchant, Duke
Sophomore
Robyn Choi, Colorado
Junior
Ana Belac, Duke
Junior
Allyson Geer, Michigan State
Junior
Gurleen Kaur, Baylor
Sophomore
Frida Kinhult, Florida State
Freshman
Comments