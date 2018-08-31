2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, pin placements

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
This week’s tournament, the second leg of the four-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be contested through Monday.
Justin Rose leads after Round 1 with a 65. A total of 31 players are within four shots of the lead. Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 72.
Woods plays alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie for the first two rounds while the top three players in FedEx Cup points – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will be grouped together for Friday and Saturday.
Round 2 Tee times, pairings
Here are the complete tee times and pairings:
(All times Eastern)
Tee No. 1
8:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker
8:27 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello
8:39 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour
8:51 a.m.: Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
9:03 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman
9:15 a.m.: Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood
9:27 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein
9:39 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer
12:40 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar
12:52 p.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson
1:04 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer
1:16 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie
1:28 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
1:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson
1:52 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim
2:04 p.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee
Tee No. 10
8:15 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton
8:27 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun
8:39 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner
8:51 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith
9:03 a.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
9:15 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed
9:27 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes
9:39 a.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans
9:51 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner
12:40 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink
12:52 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr.
1:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley
1:16 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker
1:28 p.m.: Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley
1:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na
1:52 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway
2:04 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn
Round 2 pin placements
