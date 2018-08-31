2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, pin placements

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

This week’s tournament, the second leg of the four-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be contested through Monday.

Justin Rose leads after Round 1 with a 65. A total of 31 players are within four shots of the lead. Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 72.

Woods plays alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie for the first two rounds while the top three players in FedEx Cup points – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – will be grouped together for Friday and Saturday.

Round 2 Tee times, pairings

Here are the complete tee times and pairings:

(All times Eastern)

Tee No. 1

8:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker

8:27 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:39 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour

8:51 a.m.: Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

9:03 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman

9:15 a.m.: Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood

9:27 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein

9:39 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer

12:40 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar

12:52 p.m.: Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

1:04 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer

1:16 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie

1:28 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

1:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

1:52 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

2:04 p.m.: Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

Tee No. 10

8:15 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton

8:27 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun

8:39 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner

8:51 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith

9:03 a.m.: Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

9:15 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

9:27 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes

9:39 a.m.: Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans

9:51 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner

12:40 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

12:52 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr.

1:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley

1:16 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1:28 p.m.: Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley

1:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na

1:52 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway

2:04 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn

Round 2 pin placements