Alena Sharp emotional as her golf bag honoring Humboldt victims raises $19,000

Alena Sharp burst into tears the minute she read the email. The golf bag she used at last week’s CP Women’s Open to honor those killed and injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last April sold for $19,000. Sharp had donated the green and yellow bag to the Jim Pattison Hospital Foundation in Saskatchewan.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Sharp. “And so happy that we could raise that much money in awareness. And be able to give it back to the Humboldt children, that’s just something that’s made my year, really.”

A native of Ontario, Sharp has family living in Saskatchewan and grew up riding buses to hockey tournaments. The Humboldt tragedy hit especially close to home for the LPGA veteran.

Sharp teamed up with her sponsor RBC to create the custom golf bag. When she got off the golf course on Thursday at the Cambia Portland Classic, she read in an email from her agent that the bag sold for $19,000.

A routine day on the job quickly became one she won’t forget.