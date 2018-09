Georgia Hall shot a bogey-free 63 Friday to take the lead after two rounds of the LPGA 2018 Cambia Portland Classic.

Hall made nine birdies on the day and sits at 15-under and 129 overall after 36 holes.

Hall leads Minjee Lee by three shots. Megan Khang and Round 1 leader Marina Alex are four back at at 11-under.

Hall, 22, won the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham earlier this month.