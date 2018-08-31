Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 72 at TPC Boston

Tiger Woods fired a 1-over 72 in Friday’s opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship.
Here are full highlights from his Friday at TPC Boston:
Tiger Woods fired a 1-over 72 in Friday’s opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship.
Here are full highlights from his Friday at TPC Boston:
NORTON, Mass. – People go on vacations to get away from the stress of work, to visit places they’ve never seen or maybe enjoy an (…)
The fans at TPC Boston on Friday got to watch Tiger Woods early, and Phil Mickelson in the afternoon. While Tiger struggled throughout his (…)
The Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions returns to the famed Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Fla. The tournament, now in its (…)
Tiger Woods began play at the Dell Technologies Championship Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., with a somewhat difficult 1-over par 72. (…)
Normally a European Ryder Cup captain would be ecstatic to see Lee Westwood’s name near the top of a leaderboard in the last qualifying (…)
The 2018 Golfweek U.S. Super Senior & Legends National Championship will take place Oct. 22-24 at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in (…)
The stale play that characterized Tiger Woods’ tournament at The Northern Trust last week resumed Friday. Woods fired a 1-over 72 in (…)
Alena Sharp burst into tears the minute she read the email. The golf bag she used at last week’s CP Women’s Open to honor those killed (…)
The opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. We’ll track all first-day (…)
Tiger Woods began his week at the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday with an opening 1-over 72. It was another ho-hum round that has (…)
Comments