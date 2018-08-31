Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 72 at TPC Boston

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods fired a 1-over 72 in Friday’s opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Here are full highlights from his Friday at TPC Boston:

Tiger opens round at No. 10 with scrambling bogey:

Tiger lips out birdie putt at No. 11:

Tiger makes opening birdie at No. 17 to move back to 2 over:

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move to 1 over:

Tiger makes long par putt at No. 8 to remain 1 over:

