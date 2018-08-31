Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How you can watch Round 2 of the Dell Technologies Championship on TV, online

Aug 31, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas talk to each other on the 15th green during the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

The Dell Technologies Championship runs through Monday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Justin Rose leads after Round 1 with a 6-under 65. There are 31 players within four shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods is seven shots back.

Here is how golf fans can view the event live on TV and online:

  • SATURDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3-6 p.m.)
  • SUNDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-6 p.m.)
  • MONDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)

