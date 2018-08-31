How you can watch Round 2 of the Dell Technologies Championship on TV, online

The Dell Technologies Championship runs through Monday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Justin Rose leads after Round 1 with a 6-under 65. There are 31 players within four shots of the lead.
Tiger Woods is seven shots back.
Here is how golf fans can view the event live on TV and online:
- SATURDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3-6 p.m.)
- SUNDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-6 p.m.)
- MONDAY: PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Golf Channel (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)
