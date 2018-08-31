Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 1

The opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
We’ll track all first-day action. Follow along below…
It’s a day later this week, but Tiger Woods is in action again. The 42-year-old begins his week at the Dell Technologies Championship (…)
Marina Alex shot a 10-under-par 62 Thursday to grab the first-round lead in the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic. Alex closed her (…)
The 2018 Dell Technologies Championship begins its finale at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Friday. This week’s tournament, the second (…)
NORTON, Mass. – Tiger Woods teed off at TPC Boston Thursday afternoon for the first time since 2013, just one day ahead of his (…)
Tony Romo finds himself very much still alive in his quixotic journey to earn a spot on the Web.com Tour after two rounds in the (…)
The Dell Technologies Championship runs Friday through Monday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Here is how golf fans can view the event live (…)
Las Vegas odds-makers continue their season-long infatuation with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson this week heading into the Dell (…)
Patrick Reed was excited to catch some baseball Wednesday night, but it appears he wasn’t too pleased with his seats. The Masters (…)
Tiger Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came more than five years ago, on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 (…)
School is back in session and another college golf season is upon us. Golfweek‘s Kevin Casey reveals his preseason top (…)
