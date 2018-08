It’s no contest when it comes to the craziest moment of Friday at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Marc Leishman is one off the lead at TPC Boston, in part due to a good deal of luck. We’re not going to even preface this, just watch this unreal sequence he went through at the par-4 sixth:

UNBELIEVABLE!@MarcLeish nearly goes OB, ends up on the green and makes the 56-foot birdie!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/lzHHSw8cht — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 31, 2018

Amazing. You won’t see a better birdie all week.

If Leishman goes onto win, this will most definitely be viewed as a turning point on that path.