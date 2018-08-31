Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+3) on bogey run early at TPC Boston

It’s a day later this week, but Tiger Woods is in action again.

The 42-year-old begins his week at the Dell Technologies Championship with Friday’s first round at TPC Boston.

We’ll follow his opening round, shot by shot. Keep up below:

Hole No. 17: Par 4, 417 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:44 a.m. ET): Tiger takes iron off the tee and this is just fine down the right side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (10:48 a.m. ET): And this is pretty nice. Tiger lands this 10 feet right of the cup pin-high and it releases beyond the hole but curls back a bit and left because of a slope. This one ends up about 12 feet beyond the cup. This is easily Tiger’s best birdie look the entire round.

Hole No. 16: Par 3, 185 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:32 a.m. ET): Tiger seemed to like that one, but it’s just a bit too far. This ball lands 10 feet beyond and right of the pin and hops over the green into the rough. That will leave a very tricky short-sided chip. Another bogey could be on the way.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:36 a.m. ET): Tiger tried to get cute with this one, as he had to play a mini-flop and land this just on the green to get this close. Well, he got under it too much and this one stays in the rough. He’ll have an easier chip for his third, but now he needs to get up and down just to save bogey.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:37 a.m. ET): He bumps this second chip, and this is average at best as this simple one runs 4-5 feet by. That’s what remains for bogey.

ON THE GREEN (10:40 a.m. ET): Tiger does drain that one just fine. But it’s another bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 7 (T-46)

Hole No. 15: Par 4, 407 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:14 a.m. ET): This driver finds the right side of the fairway. His work with the big stick is still going strong.

APPROACH SHOT (10:19 a.m. ET): Tiger’s approach play has been lackluster at best. He gets aggressive at this one but this ball lands 20 feet short of the hole and just below a false front. The ball lands on that false front and appears to roll all the way off the front of the green. That could leave a tricky chip. Just a poor approach considering he had a wedge in from the fairway.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:22 a.m. ET): A pretty nice chip here that finishes 2-3 feet from the cup. Should be a par.

ON THE GREEN (10:25 a.m. ET): A bit of an optical illusion there, as this putt was actually almost 6 feet. All the same, Tiger gets the par putt to drop. This one snuck in the left edge, but it does fall. This has been a poor start, but Tiger’s putter has been saving him from true disaster.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 6 (T-44)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 499 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:58 a.m. ET): Tiger plays a draw with this driver, and this is REALLY good. Just blasted down the middle and this races another 50 yards down a hill from where it lands. That’s way down there in the fairway. Great stuff.

APPROACH SHOT (10:04 a.m. ET): This one is OK. Tiger places this about 25 feet left and below the hole. Again, not bad but you would kind of want him to hit that a little closer. Should be a par at worst.

ON THE GREEN (10:12 a.m. ET): That was a terrible putt really. It was always a good foot or so left. Decent speed, so this finishes about 2-3 feet from the cup. Tiger cleans up from there for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 5 (T-44)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:40 a.m. ET): Tiger takes a driver here and this is a beauty down the left-center of the fairway. That is ideal.

APPROACH SHOT (9:45 a.m. ET): Tiger hates this one. Turns around in disgust immediately and he should. He pulls that one, and this ball flies into a left greenside bunker with the pin tucked left. That will be an incredibly difficult up and down as he’s short-sided and appears to be on a bit of a downslope.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:49 a.m. ET): He had NOTHING there. Not only on a downslope, he also had to take steep swing as the back lip was only feet behind his ball. That meant he had to play a lower shot which sees the ball race across the green into the rough on the other side. Now he has to get up and down for bogey.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:51 a.m. ET): This chip is solid, and this ball scares the cup on the way by. It rolls about 5 feet past. That left for bogey.

ON THE GREEN (9:53 a.m. ET): Yep, drain-o. Tiger’s putting looks really solid early. Unfortunately, some loose shots are really costing him. Another bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 4 (T-46)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 516 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:20 a.m. ET): That’s better! Tiger blasts this one down basically the center of the fairway. This is about 300 yards down there and perfect.

APPROACH SHOT (9:26 a.m. ET): This one was on a good line but comes up a little short. The pin is back, so short means he’s on the green about 35 feet from the cup. Expect another two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (9:31 a.m. ET): A good putt here, but this comes up maybe a foot short. But yeah, an easy par. That’s totally fine on this monster of a hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 3 (T-24)

Hole No. 11: Par 3, 196 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:12 a.m. ET): This should be a better hole. Tiger hits a solid one that lands 20 feet right and beyond the pin and trickles to about 25 feet from the cup. That should be a two-putt par. An outside look at birdie.

ON THE GREEN (9:15 a.m. ET): That was CRUEL. Tiger hit a great putt that trickled right on line but took a weird push right late. It still looked like the putt would fall in the right side, but the ball hit the cup and lipped out. That easily could’ve gone in and probably deserved to. But it will be a par. The good news is that putter switch looks really good so far.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 2 (T-22)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 434 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:52 a.m. ET): And … we’re off to a terrible start. He takes what looks like a 3-wood and he pulls that a good deal. That gets into some really high grass, and by that we mean hazard grass. Tiger could have trouble finding that one. If he does, he will do well to pitch this out back into the fairway.

THIRD SHOT (8:56 a.m. ET): We already have a penalty drop. Tiger had to take an unplayable out of that hazard grass. He drops into the rough nearby and plays a smart shot. From 164 yards, this one does not challenge a tucked left pin. It lands on the right-center of the green and just runs through to some rough over the green. Great lie, and a pretty simple up and down from there with plenty of green to work with.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:02 a.m. ET): The lie was a little trickier than we thought. Tiger is forced to play a bit of a flop, but he does so just fine as this finishes 4 feet beyond the pin. That’ll be a huge putt to avoid an opening double.

ON THE GREEN (9:06 a.m. ET): Tiger has that new putter in use and it does wonders there. He walks that right in. Not an ideal start, but a bogey is SO much better than an opening double.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 1 (T-21)

Pre-round

Here is Tiger on the range this morning: