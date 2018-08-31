Tiger Woods on Serena Williams: 'We both have had some nice comebacks this year'

Tiger Woods has some first-hand knowledge when it comes to achieving all-world greatness.

The man many consider the the greatest golfer of all time plans to spend his free time Friday evening watching the woman who many consider the greatest tennis player of all time battle her sister at Wimbledon.

Woods spoke of his admiration for and relationship with Serena Williams, who plays sister Venus in Round 3 of the U.S. Open Friday evening, after his round of 72 in Round 1 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Woods and Serena Williams have achieved nearly unmatched success across all of sport during the past three decades.

Tiger and Serena have both reached one-name status and won a combined 37 major championships/Grand Slam singles events going back to Woods’ 1997 Masters victory. Serena is 10-5 against her older sister in Grand Slam-event matchups.Williams is aiming for her 24th Grand Slam event title in New York. Woods’ chase for that elusive 15th major is on hold until next April at The Masters.

“It’s never easy for them to play against one another. They root for each other so hard and they love each other so much. But when they have to play it’s not easy on either one of them,” he said. “Especially at this late stage in their careers they know that these aren’t going to happen very often. And someone has to move on.”

Woods, 41, and Serena Williams, 36, have developed a tight friendship and have bonded both during Woods’ absence from golf due to injury – among other issues – and her journey into married life and motherhood.

“Yeah, we’ve talked at length. We’re very close friends. I think we both have had some nice comebacks this year,” he added.

Rory McElroy had compared Woods to both Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in the past in terms of their successes. When asked about that on Friday, Woods added Roger Federer to the discussion.

“I fight all the way around there. It’s evident how I play. Roger does the same thing, but he makes it look easy. It’s like when Pete (Sampras) played. Pete made it look like he wasn’t really moving that much. But he was always in perfect balance. It looks like he wasn’t really trying that hard. But he was. He was one ultimate competitor. So is Roger,” Woods said. “But Rafa and I and Serena, we play the way we do, we show our emotions a little bit more. And I think that’s probably also why I think Rory might refer to that as well.”