Tony Romo advances (just barely) in Web.com Tour pre-qualifying

Tony Romo advanced out of the Web.com Tour pre-qualifying stage at Lantana Golf Club in Texas after shooting a 74 on Friday and finishing with a 218 total over three rounds.

Playing as an amateur, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS football and golf analyst Romo fired back-to-back par 72s on Wednesday and Thursday. Romo finished T-36, right on the line to advance.

There is expected to be than 220 qualifying spots available for those completing the pre-qualifying across six sites.

The next round of this four-stage competition takes place during the week of Sept. 25 – which coincides with Week 4 of the NFL season.

Players who advance to the Final Stage earn a Web.com Tour card for the 2019 season, and the top 45 finishers (and ties) at Final Stage are assured “ a healthy number of starts ” early in the Web.com Tour season.

In July, Romo rallied to win the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. “It’s a special win,” said Romo at the time. “It feels like you’re playing a tournament back home here. The day felt good for a lot of reasons.”

Romo’s bid to make the U.S. Open fell incomplete as he shot a 77 in local qualifying in Texas. He also missed the cut in March at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Stephen Curry missed the the cut the past two years at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He shot a 71 in the opening round this year, before falling back to earth with an 86 in Round 2.