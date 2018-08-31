Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tony Romo advances (just barely) in Web.com Tour pre-qualifying

David Cannon/Getty Images (March 2018)

Quick Shots

Tony Romo advanced out of the Web.com Tour pre-qualifying stage at Lantana Golf Club in Texas after shooting a 74 on Friday and finishing with a 218 total over three rounds.

Playing as an amateur, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS football and golf analyst Romo fired back-to-back par 72s on Wednesday and Thursday. Romo finished T-36, right on the line to advance.

There is expected to be than 220 qualifying spots available for those completing the pre-qualifying across six sites.

The next round of this four-stage competition takes place during the week of Sept. 25 – which coincides with Week 4 of the NFL season.

Players who advance to the Final Stage earn a Web.com Tour card for the 2019 season, and the top 45 finishers (and ties) at Final Stage are assured “a healthy number of starts” early in the Web.com Tour season.

In July, Romo rallied to win the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.  “It’s a special win,” said Romo at the time. “It feels like you’re playing a tournament back home here. The day felt good for a lot of reasons.”

Romo’s bid to make the U.S. Open fell incomplete as he shot a 77 in local qualifying in Texas. He also missed the cut in March at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Stephen Curry missed the the cut the past two years at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He shot a 71 in the opening round this year, before falling back to earth with an 86 in Round 2.

