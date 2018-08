The fans at TPC Boston on Friday got to watch Tiger Woods early, and Phil Mickelson in the afternoon.

While Tiger struggled throughout his round, Mickelson began with some solid play and was 2-under after five holes.

And – after some encouragement from the gallery – he was willing to display some of that mojo with his new dance moves.

Mickelson’s dance became a thing on social media after he sported his moves in a commercial for shirt-maker Mizzen+Main that debuted earlier this month.