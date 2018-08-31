What Tiger Woods said after opening-round 72 at TPC Boston

Tiger Woods began play at the Dell Technologies Championship Friday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., with a somewhat difficult 1-over par 72.

Woods was +3 early and fought throughout most of the round to reach and hold par. It was typical of many early rounds during his up-and-down-but-mostly-up 2018 comeback.

Woods is No. 25 in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 will advance out of Boston on Monday and head for BMW Championship at Aronimink GC in Newtown Square, Pa., outside Philadelphia. The top 30 players will compete at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta in three weeks.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his Round 1 play Friday:

On whether or not his score today was the best he could have done?

“Yeah. When I did miss it, I missed it in bad spots, didn’t have very good angles. But overall, no one is going low out there today. It’s tricky with the wind blowing the way it is right now. Hopefully tomorrow I can miss in correct spots and make a few more birdies than I did today.”

On his putt at No. 8?

“Well, it was a crap second shot, though. It was an easy chip up the hill that I didn’t hit solid. It was just up the hill left-to-right, broke about two feet and poured it in there.”

On how we feels now vs. after his poor start?

“I was 3-over early and didn’t have a whole lot going on. But I hung in there. And 18, 1, 2, 4, there’s some birdie-able holes there, if you could play those holes 4-under par, I’d turn this whole round around. And I made a few birdies there, which was nice. Couldn’t quite keep the momentum going throughout that — the front side, my back nine, felt if I felt momentum going, I could have finished under par today.”

On his first swing of the day?

“Yeah, that was pretty funny, actually, because — I had — I thought was a 3-wood out. And — well, not we, Joey had put the wrong head cover on from the range, so I had a 5-wood out, which I put down there, and like, I can’t hit it that far in the wind, I need a 3-wood. I went back to 3-wood, that’s why it looked like I switched, because I realized I had the wrong club in my hand.”

On watching the Serena-Venus match tonight?

“I think we all will. It’s never easy for them to play against one another. They root for each other so hard and they love each other so much. But when they have to play it’s not easy on either one of them. Especially at this late stage in their careers they know that these aren’t going to happen very often. And someone has to move on. Yeah, we’ve talked at length. We’re very close friends. I think we both have had some nice comebacks this year.”

On being back in New England?

“It was. I haven’t been here in a while and I haven’t played. They came out and supported the event. I know that this event is not going to happen very often going forward. One more year out of it. So it’s nice for them to come out. This is a great sporting town. They come out and support their sport. And it’s nice to play in front of them. They were into it, they were supportive.”