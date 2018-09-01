Georgia Hall keeps lead at Cambia Portland Classic

A day after shooting 9-under 63, England’s Georgia Hall maintained her lead at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Hall shot 3-under 69 Saturday and at 18 under will take a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. The Englishwoman made four birdies, including two in her last three holes.

Hall, 22, is searching for her second victory in three LPGA starts after capturing the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

Australia’s Minjee Lee is second at 16 under after a third-round 68. Marina Alex is third, six shots off of Hall’s lead.

Brooke Henderson, who won last week’s CP Women’s Open, is T-6.