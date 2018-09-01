Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 66 at TPC Boston

Tiger Woods fired a second-round 5-under 66 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

His bogey-free efforts allowed him to move from T-57 to T-21.

Here’s a look at his Saturday highlights from TPC Boston:

Tiger makes first birdie of round at No. 3:

Tiger birdies No. 10 to move to 2 under overall:

Tiger birdies No. 17 to move 5 under on round, 4 under overall:

