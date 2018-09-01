Lee Westwood leads as he sets eyes on 1st European Tour win in 4 years

Lee Westwood is in pole position for his 24th European Tour victory, while Matthew Fitzpatrick needs to go low to make his second Ryder Cup appearance with 18 holes left of the $1.75 million Made in Denmark tournament.

Westwood takes a one-shot lead into the final round after reaching 16 under at Silkeborg Golf Club in Aarhus, Denmark thanks to a 5-under 67. Belgium’s Thomas Detry is tied for second place on 15 under with Englishmen Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown, who returned a 9-under 63.

Westwood would be two shots further in front if not for a double bogey at the final hole. It spoiled what could have been a brilliant back nine after five straight birdies from the 10th hole.

“I played great all day,” Westwood said. “Made a lot of birdies hit some nice putts, felt comfortable out there and really enjoyed it. I gave myself plenty chances out there and hardly hit a bad shot.”

Westwood has played in 10 consecutive Ryder Cups but won’t play this year even if he wins. The Englishman will be in Paris though, as one of Thomas Bjorn’s vice-captains.

“Other people have played better to be perfectly honest and consistently over the year,” Westwood said. “I’m obviously privy to what’s being talked about as a vice-captain and my name’s not coming up. It’s not being mentioned. I can tell you that.”

Fitzpatrick can grab the last automatic Ryder Cup spot from Thorbjorn Olesen, but he needs to win. That means he has to make up six shots on Westwood. Fitzpatrick, who made his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine two years ago, is tied for 13th on 10 under after recording a 66. Olesen is in 30th place on 7 under. He needs to finish in the top seven if Fitzpatrick wins.

Eddie Pepperell is out of the race for a Ryder Cup spot. He had to win and hope Olesen finished worse than 12th. Pepperell is T-61 on 3 under after a 74.

Brown and Thomson are chasing Tour survival. They’re 136th and 216th on the money list with the top 110 at the end of the season earning cards for next year. Detry has no worries on that front. He’s currently ranked 56th.