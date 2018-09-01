Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

NORTON, MA - AUGUST 30: A clpse of Justin Thomas of the United States resting his foot on a tee-marker during the Pro Am event prior to the start of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on August 30, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

The second round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Saturday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We’ll track all second-day action. Follow along below…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home