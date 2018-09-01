Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

The second round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Saturday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
We’ll track all second-day action. Follow along below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The second round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Saturday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
We’ll track all second-day action. Follow along below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tiger Woods began his week at the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday with an opening 1-over 72. He’ll need to play a decent (…)
Lee Westwood is in pole position for his 24th European Tour victory, while Matthew Fitzpatrick needs to go low to make his second Ryder Cup (…)
Phil Mickelson is truly a man of the people. The left-hander made headlines last year at the Dell Technologies Championship when he had (…)
The Dell Technologies Championship runs through Monday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Justin Rose leads after Round 1 with a 6-under 65. (…)
Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. This (…)
Georgia Hall shot a bogey-free 63 Friday to take the lead after two rounds of the LPGA 2018 Cambia Portland Classic. Hall made nine (…)
NORTON, Mass. – For most of the day, the leaderboard at the Dell Technologies Championship and the Mid-Cape Highway—the main road (…)
NORTON, Mass. – Xander Schauffele doesn’t seem like the most likely selection for a Ryder Cup captain’s pick, but he had the best (…)
Tony Romo advanced out of the Web.com Tour pre-qualifying stage – with a little help – at Lantana Golf Club in Texas after (…)
Tiger Woods has some first-hand knowledge when it comes to achieving all-world greatness. The man many consider the the greatest golfer of (…)
Comments